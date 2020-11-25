Community

More recent weeks coming

Hello everyone!

Perhaps you’ve noticed a new look on our website- after many years, we decided it was time for a facelift.  Unfortunately, as is often the case when making changes like that, a few things dropped out in the process, namely the last three weeks of online-edition pdfs.

We are aware of the problem and will be re-uploading them as soon as possible, and everything should be good to go again by Thursday.  In the meantime, all articles from those weeks are still online and viewable as individual posts, so the news is still up there!

Thanks for your patience and understanding, and we hope you like our new look as much as we do!

Well dang. We have COVID.

November 25, 2020

Staff report WALSENBURG– Perhaps as COVID-19 sweeps through the county it was inevitable it would reach the newspaper too. Brian Orr, the co-publisher and art

Read More »

