Meat and potatoes

by Nancy Christofferson

HUERFANO — The former settlement that earned a post office on May 7, 1883 was named Nunda by its most well known resident, Milton Tyler Hills. Like most of his neighbors, he had homesteaded his land. The equally scattered “neighborhood” which had gotten a post office named Stamford, 11 miles south, just five days earlier, on May 2. The two had more in common, including the forests, high altitude, water, a short growing season, excellent grazing for livestock and prodigious amounts of nutritious hay, their main crop of potatoes, and a road connecting them. Today we call that road Colorado 12, or the Scenic Highway of Legends.

While 11 miles between these settlements doesn’t sound far, the nature of the terrain made it seem much farther – the road went straight up to the summit, then straight down, with twists and turns, lots of little rocks and way too many boulders, deep ruts, small rivulets and big trees. For these reasons, the mail was carried via horseback rather than by wagon. Mail was delivered twice a week from the La Veta office where it had been transported by rail. The route ended four miles south of Stamford, at Stonewall, making the entire route, La Veta to Stonewall, 27 miles.

The road across the divide separating the headwaters of the Purgatory from those of the Cucharas, though primitive, had already been improved. Back in 1870, we are assured, Henry Daigre, a co-founder of La Veta, had hired Hiram Vasquez and crew to engineer and build a good route at least as far as the summit of Cucharas Pass. Somehow, Vasquez built the road without having to construct any bridges. It was passable but difficult and time-consuming. There were already settlers, homesteaders, living right up to and including near the summit on both sides of the Culebra range and this new road was certainly better than no road at all, but… A surprising number of Huerfanos had come through this “backdoor” from Trinidad to reach the Cucharas Valley.

Most of Nunda’s settlers arrived in the late 1870s, taking up land to farm but mostly harvesting those trees and making building lumber, beams, shingles, railroad ties and firewood. By 1880, there was a population of 80, “mostly stock-raisers”, according to the census. In 1890, there were just 13 families hanging on. The post office had been discontinued in 1888.

Not a lot is known about Stamford. One presumes a Connecticut yankee named it after the city of the same name in his home state, or perhaps a Nebraska resident where there was another Stamford.

In George Crofutt’s “Grip-Sack Guide to Colorado” printed in 1885, Stamford was “a farming and stock-raising hamlet, 42 miles west of Trinidad”.

We do know Nunda was named for M.T. Hills old hometown. The name was based on a Seneca word for potato, and a town by that name is located in New York, southeast of Buffalo. It is pronounced Nun’daw. At that time in the 1880s, potatoes were the main crop of most all high altitude farms in both Las Animas and Huerfano counties. In fact, according to Dr. Michael Beshoar, the Stonewall area produced and shipped nearly 230,000 pounds of potatoes between November 1880 and November ’81 alone. That’s a lot of spuds!

Cattle raising was obviously another principal occupation. Logging was a third, and numerous small sawmills operated at the north end of the Purgatory valley.

On the other side, early Nunda had no fewer than three sawmills working within a span of about three miles. It was just about the only employment a man could find in the high country.

M.T. Hills and his wife moved to the upper Cucharas in 1880 as some of the first settlers. They had three sons, Hervey, Victor and Lathrop, the youngest. In 1883, Lathrop was 14 and already an adept hunter. A small item in the Huerfano Herald in 1882 informs us Lathrop had “caught a 40-pound beaver, shot a white weasel and chased off deer and mountain sheep” from his family’s crops. Sadly, he died in 1887, apparently of typhoid or some other epidemic that filled local cemeteries and claimed many young people.

Victor was a civil engineer and, like his father, was involved in prospecting and mining, eventually moving to Kokomo. He died in 1930 on the island of Cyprus. Hervey married Kate, a daughter of W.R. Willis, another New Yorker who came in the early years. They lived in the ranch later known as the Galassini place at the crossing of the Cucharas farther down the valley from the Hills.

Interestingly, two nieces of M.T. lived in La Veta area, Rosa Roush, later wife of Dr. J.B. Wright, and Elizabeth Allen, wife of James Nuttall. [Nuttall is best known in La Veta history as the man who paid $100 for his ornamental iron fence that, the paper said, should last 100 years. He installed it at his home on east Ryus in 1906 and, so far, it’s lasted more than a century]. M.T. served as postmaster for a time in Nunda before moving his family to La Veta and serving in the same capacity from 1889 to 1894.

Hills had the brainstorm of building a decent road from La Veta to Stamford. He organized his neighbors and even got Stonewall involved in building the rest of the road in Las Animas County. So he not only named his new hometown but also brought in a road to connect it with the rest of the world. Sort of. Mary Jane Hills died in 1894 and M.T. in 1910.

After the initial rush to homestead, migration into the upper valley dropped off. By 1890 there were but 13 families. The land had been cleared and much of it plowed. Two schools had been established in the vicinity.

One of the schools was built on the ranch of Charles M. Mack, known as Charlie, right below the Gap in the road. The Mack School was built at least in the 1890’s and probably earlier. Others were opened and closed in different places deemed reachable in winter by whatever family had the most students attending. It was here and there from the Gap to “downtown” Cuchara Camps until it con consolidated with La Veta District in 1949.

Mack also owned property throughout the valley and, as a partner of W.H. Gould, sold out one parcel to G.A. Mayes, developer and longtime owner of Cuchara Camps from 1907 to about 1933. Mayes in turn sold to Charlie Powell before it passed to his son-in-law Albert Jameson. It was Mayes who devised and built his “advertising truck” with pleasant things written on its body, such as “cool”, “no mosquitoes”, “healthful”, “San Isabel National Forest” and the like. He drove his truck annually through the western sections of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas to attract tourists and new residents alike. Some of the early property buyers have descendants still living in La Veta and Cuchara.

Mack was much respected throughout the valley for his thriving ranches, innovations in farming, solid judgment and sober demeanor. He and his wife had four children in this valley, but, tragically, two of them, Jessamine “Jessie”, 11, and Walter, 10, died of scarlet fever in January 1898. His oldest child was Martha Agnes, who made the newspaper in July 1903 at age 17 for stalking and shooting a large black bear that had been killing sheep on her dad’s ranch. In 1904 we read that Charlie bought a new buggy “as a result of a fine crop of spuds”. He had built a large stone barn, bought and sold neighbor’s farms and operated a sawmill near his 320 acres of timber. He occasionally served as a blacksmith for his own projects and others’ and ran his own “power feed mill”. One of his best and most reliable markets for potatoes was Rouse coal camp, for which he also supplied beef and vegetables. Once he caught a young bear and sold it to a circus. Charlie evidently never missed an opportunity.

About 1910 Agnes married and moved to California where her parents joined her. Her brother Otto moved to Arizona. Charlie’s ranch home at the Gap burned down in 1961 but his house in La Veta still stands. About last we heard of Charlie Mack, he was living in Santa Monica, was 86 years old and had just eloped with a 71-year-old to Las Vegas.