La Veta Trustees promise community engagement in proposed re-zone process

Work continues on 2024 budget-special meeting set to adopt Dec. 12

by E.E.Mullens



LA VETA — The town board of trustees this week began discussions on how to aid in the sale of former school buildings in block 16 and 17 by a re-zone process that could streamline some procedures for interested buyers and developers.

After lengthy discussion concerning economic development and housing and mixed use opportunities, town board members this week voted unanimously to hold a community engagement-public imput session at 6 p.m. Tues., Dec. 19 at town hall. The topic trustees want public opinions on concern the possibility of a rezoning effort for the blocks that encompass the former school buildings downtown.

Trustee Billy Sill said he felt the town must be proactive and not reactive in the process. He explained a proactive posture by the town will open up creative thinking on the part of potential investors both in the housing and mixed commercial use venues. He said this posture by a supportive town board will send a clear message to developers that La Veta is willing to make necessary changes to support development and to make the process easier and not so piecemeal as is done currently; dealing with each potential property buyer individually in zoning and variance issues.

Sill and others on the board showed support, and all members present indicated the importance of hearing what community members think, with eyes towards the town’s future.

Town Leases:Fishing lines and an empty Hanger

Another issue addressed by Sill came up during discussions on the agenda item concerning the La Veta Fishing Club’s lease renewal request regarding La Veta Lakes. Sill made a motion at the Nov. 7, 2023 meeting that the lease and Resolution 11-23 be tabled until the next meeting so that the lease could be discussed further. Sill, and others on the board, support future action of the board to address and review all town leases and procedures for awarding and renewing such agreements. Sill’s motion died for lack of a second.

A second motion to approve the lease via passage of the resolution was made and seconded, and passed approved unanimously on a roll-call vote.

The board took a different direction on a proposed lease of the “T” hanger at the airfield submitted by Jenny and Wayne Peil. Peil, a town trustee, was asked by Mayor Doug Brgoch to recuse herself from the discussion.

The fact the hanger lease had ended with the prior tenant over a month ago prompted a continued discussion on how leases are dealt with by the town. The Peils had offered a specific amount per year to lease the space.

On a motion by Mayor Pro Tem Tony Masinton, the board voted 5-0 (with Peil abstaining) to advertise for bidders for the hanger lease.

A proposed long-term lease for the communications facility at 120 CR 360 by AT&T via MD7, which included a lump-sum payment to secure a 99-year lease with the town, was not acted upon. Board members indicated the proposal needs to be reviewed and vetted by attorneys, preferable by those experienced in this arena, before any action is considered. Currently the telecommunications giant has space rental agreements in place with the town which do not expire until 2028. With that in mind, the board took the position that there is plenty of time to review the offer, which didn’t appear to benefit the town financially.

The MD7 letter of Nov. 1 said in part, “ AT&T is willing to offer the following option to secure a longer-term lease with you; $900 per month, commencing Dec. 1, 2023; 10 % rent increase every five years commencing Nov. 1, 2028 (the current lease calls for a 3 % annual increase) and extension of the lease through Oct. 20, 2059.” The letter also offered an ‘or’ alternative to the above information detailing a lump sum payment option, “Provide a one-time lump sum payment of $150,000. In return, you (the town) will grant a 99-year easement on your property and assign the lease rights and rental income under your lease with AT&T to MD7 or an affiliate of MD&.”

The board concensus indicated this offer needs to be legally and financially reviewed. No immediate action was taken.

In other business:

• The board heard a request from resident Susan Simons for a variance to build an Accessory Dwelling Unit on her parcel at 329 W. Virginia St. The variance request deals with access to the south part of the property where the accessory dwelling would be located. The applicant may not need a variance, but would have to have an Aspen St. address for the second home and build a driveway from Aspen onto the property. There are also issues with water/sewer line access and utility easements at the location. No action was taken and the applicant will work with the town to research the utility easement issues.

• Items that were tabled until future meetings include hiring of a maintenance/code enforcement employee and proposed work on restrooms at the baseball field.

• The board voted to change its phone line provider to Jade Communications.

• Board adopted both legal correspondence procedures and virtual meeting policy and procedures.

• Voted to begin work on a draft ordinance adopting portions of the 2021 International Building Code as they pertain to the town.

• Heard information on proposed construction of a community garden property adjacent to La Veta Village and set a public hearing for Dec. 19 at 6:45 p.m. on a commercial redevelopment (additional services) request for Jennifer Peterson for the Estelle Center for Creative Arts, 105 W. Ryus, to add bed and breakfast rooms for use mainly by participants of the Center’s retreats.