Investigation ongoing in Gardner hit & run

Marijuana excise taxes a way for Trinidad collect what they need and keep the growers happy
by Bill Knowles TRINIDAD — The Trinidad city council began an earnest conversation about how to maSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
by Bill Knowles TRINIDAD — The Trinidad city council began an earnest conversation about how to maSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Permanent order means defendant Paul Cheek will not have access to his many firearms for 364 days bySubscribe or log in to view this content.
by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG — At the end of the school year in the spring of 2016, staff at the HuSubscribe or log in to