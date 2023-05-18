I-25 paving project begins north of Walsenburg

courtesy Bob Wilson

WALSENBURG — Paving operations are set to start later this month on northbound and southbound Interstate 25 between Huerfano Butte and the Lascar Road Interchange. Work also involves bridge repairs at the Huerfano River and Greasewood Arroyo.

The Colorado Department of Transportation project also is adding several safety improvements, including new striping for brighter and more visible lane recognition, new guardrail, and the installation of rumble strips along the shoulder to help reduce roadway departure crashes.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., of Pueblo is the contractor for the $7 million project. It is schedule for completion in October 2023.

Traffic impacts

•Working schedule: Monday through Friday – daylight hours

•Single lane and shoulder closures in each direction

•Ramp closures as required

•Speed limit reduced to 60 mph through work zone. •Fines doubled for violators.

•Construction vehicles entering and exiting work zone, as needed

Project Contact Information

Hotline: 720-534-0868

Email: i25surfacetreatment@gmail.com

Webpage: https://www.codot.gov/projects/i25northofwalsenburg