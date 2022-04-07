Huerfano Commissioners pass open burn permit system ordinance on first reading this week and will set public hearing on ordinance in near future;

La Veta election results
Brgoch re-elected mayor in tight race; ‘La Veta Leaders’ slate sees multiple wins; marijuana balSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Brgoch re-elected mayor in tight race; ‘La Veta Leaders’ slate sees multiple wins; marijuana balSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Case had 141 arson counts in Costilla & Huerfano counties staff report DENVER — A judge on MonSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Sol Sandoval joins Adam Frisch and Alex Walker on the 3rd Congressional District primary ballot SOUTSubscribe or log in to view this content.