Hey; want to win $1,000 cash in time for the holidays?

OUR WORLD- The holidays are fast approaching, and one of the things that would come in really handy this season is more money.
Guess what? That is what we are GIVING AWAY! One thousand dollars in cold hard cash, to the lucky person who is given the winning ticket from our participating businesses!


Here’s how it works; participating Trinidad businesses (listed in our ad on page 10) have tickets to give away. Stop in, and get yours while they last!
As Christmas draws closer, we will announce when and where the lucky ticket will be drawn.  Must be present at time of drawing to be the winner!
Keep checking back as more merchants join in, and we announce where we’ll make the big announcement!

For Legal Notice

For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to  www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/ 

From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office


508 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office

 

127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

719-846-5989

Colfax Office

113 N. 2nd St.
Raton, NM 87740

Hours:

Mon-Fri 10-1

