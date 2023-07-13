Gardner going strong

by Nancy Christofferson

GARDNER — The story, or history, of Gardner has been related many times, in oral and written accounts. One outstanding feature of said histories is in their variations – certain stories survive, but in several different forms, and starring different personalities. For that matter, spellings of names, often phonetically, vary.

One thing that the old time Gardnerites agree on “greater Gardner” contains everything, every valley, every creek, every hill and mountain, every geographic feature – from Badito west and south up the Huerfano to and including the land west and south to the Sangre de Cristos, north to the Promontory Divide separating the waters of the Wet Mountain Valley in Custer County from the Huerfano and northeast to Greenhorn Mountain. This includes such olden names as Malachite, Sharpsdale, Crestones/Chama, Turkey Creek, Yellowstone, Bradford and Dixon, Williams Creek and Birmingham, Pass and Sangre de Cristo Pass, McMillan and Seguro, Farisita, etc. etc. etc.

Most agree that even by including all these landmarks and settlements, a total population of perhaps 400 could be counted in those old days.

Some of the family names are included in all or most accounts – Sharp, Hudson, Pino, Quillian, Abila, Willburn, Deus, Archuleta, Montez, Benson, Wright, Meyer, Clifford, Wilson, the list goes on. While it is known the Gardner post office was first established as Huerfano Canyon April 13, 1871, and as Gardner December 15, 1871, no one seems to know exactly when that Herbert Gardner fellow opened his trading post. It’s been placed everywhere between 1860 and 1873.

Details details. The stagecoach route and its very existence is also a matter of debate. Several stage “stations” have been identified, just not the stage lines that operated them. Conjectures have these stages delivering passengers and mail from South Oak Creek to Malachite on Pass Creek to Mosca Toll Road. Let it be known that even the old county newspapers tell us of rural teachers traveling to their very remote school houses by stage, or, at least, to the general vicinity. What is not known is how far from their actual destinations these stations were.

Former area resident Robert Percy Owens, who dictated his version in 1975 as “Huerfano Valley as I Knew It”, gave as thorough a history (including dates of water rights) of the area as has ever come down to us. It is 238 pages of facts, statistics, reminiscences and pure conjecture – fascinating!

One of the earliest mentions of a Gardnerite was in our county’s oldest extant newspapers, the Huerfano Herald, of January 27, 1881. It is, fittingly, about Juan de Dios Montez “of Turkey Creek”. It also carried the latest about the working copper and silver mines on Pass Creek and the marriage of one Lizzie Potts to John Williams. The next week we hear of “the handsome and talented Jasper Butts” who was giving a dance in Gardner February 11 (one presumes as an early Valentine’s Day gala), followed by the fundraising efforts of Louis DeCamp, W.L. Harmes, T.W. Fouch and Manuel Pino for the construction of a new school/church. As time passed, we learn Butts hailed from Georgia and that he would run that fall for county clerk on the Democratic ticket.

We further learn Gardner would have no fewer than eight delegates to the Democratic county convention, compared to Walsenburg’s four, which gave it the largest percentage of any district. Forty-one delegates would be involved in the convention, and some seven Republicans of the 47 eligible would also represent the Gardner district at their meeting, which is telling us the population was booming.

Another politico was heard from – L.C. DeCamp, when he purchased the store in the community from the noted pioneer Benton Canon and Sam Jacks (an alias) bought the old Fox Brothers store. DeCamp had a partner, F.E. Cowing, a longtime merchant most associated with Walsenburg, and the duo also raised sheep, at one point in 1882 selling 1,100 of them for $3,000.

Another of the upper valley’s more successful politicos and businessmen, J.D. Montez, who also had a store, a saloon and other interests, sold $1,500 worth of sheep. Apparently, sheep were numerous in those days, but soon, cattle became king.

Three saloons were operating that year in Gardner, run by N. Maes, G.R. Caldwell (who also operated a sawmill), and Pablo Archuleta. Within a few years, another saloon was being run by L.Z. Watkins, who in addition ran an ice house business and hotel. He was the man who was said to have come from Georgia by ox cart in 1873. Coincidentally, Watkins sold his saloon to some relation of our handsome and talented Mr. Butts, by the names of Walter and Abe Butts. Z.T. became a longtime water commissioner.

In the ’90s, T.M. Hudson opened a new store and his father, Joshua B., had a roller mill, while Charles Deus sold his flour mill at Malachite.

Several robberies took place in the vicinity during the ’90s, including a rather famous one at the store of W.L. Harmes in Farisita. One of the reasons the Huerfano valley has members of the Harmes family today is no doubt due to the fact there were so many Harmeses historically. W.L. pretty much owned Farisita, and he and his wife had at least nine children. Alas, one of them accidentally shot his father in his store one dark night in 1898, having mistaken him for a burglar after the various family businesses had been targeted by so many thieves and robbers through the years.

In 1896, the newspaper ran an obituary, ”the Mexican rope walker… committed suicide by stabbing himself in the abdomen after being arrested for robbing the Montez and Donegha store at Crestones sometime ago.” That’s all we know about that.

Also in 1896, one Robert Smith built himself a new store at Malachite. Already living in that ‘burg were oldtimers Tom Sharp and Charles Deus, both of whom had various business endeavors along with their large and impressive homes (Deus’s had eight rooms, surrounded by orchards and vegetable gardens). One Clem Behymer also lived there and seemed to be the one-man entertainment committee for the village. Clem evidently had a saloon or store in the community, and in 1896 built a “commodious” (as these things were often called) public hall where he held socials and dances to observe pretty much any occasion – weddings, elections, holidays. For the one in September ’96, which was to be a “tacky ball”, neighbors were told to “bring your best girl and a cake”. It was when Clem moved away that Smith first turned up. He was also postmaster and built the big home north of Malachite to house his various endeavors. It became the longtime home of the Tirey family and is quite a landmark.

By the fall of 1897, enrollment in Gardner school was 53. There was one teacher.

Thus it is no surprise to discover in the 1900-01 papers the information that the little town was organizing a fund raising effort to built that new school and church. Handily, there were several lumberyards and the local merchants sold all types of tools and other hardware, freighted in regularly from the railroad in Walsenburg. Some Gardner firms had daily shipments, though, of course in those days, the 30-mile trip for the heavy wagons required two to three days. At least one merchant constantly had a freight shipment underway, eastbound or west or both, six days a week.

Gardner had a sizable population about that time, when we see not just booming business, miners galore and new settlers drawn in weekly with one goal or another. A Woodmen of the World order was organized in 1901 with 17 members, for instance. A doctor from the east opened a practice in the Clifford Hotel. In 1903 Mrs. Clifford sold her property to Dan Castillo for $2,500. He enlarged it, improved it, gave it “a little class” and greatly increased the clientele while operating a general store, which contained the post office, in connection. It all burned down in 1915.

Gardner’s good times came to an abrupt end with a flood of historic proportions that completely washed out much of the business section. The buildings so laboriously erected, maintained and improved simply became flotsam carried down the Huerfano. It wouldn’t be the last time a disastrous flood occurred.