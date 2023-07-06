Father of the American Navy

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Vehicle search warrant issued; CBI assisting in forensic investigation, evidence collection this weeSubscribe or log in to view this content.
As of Sunday, blaze 100% contained by Mark Craddock LAS ANIMAS COUNTY — In the early evening hoursSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Case has dragged on for two years by E.E. Mullens 3RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT (HUERFANO) — On WednesdaSubscribe or log in to view this content.