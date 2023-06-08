E-Edition for June 8, 2023

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburgâ€™s mayor in Tuesdayâ€™s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburgâ€™s mayor in Tuesdayâ€™s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Decommissioned LV ambulance in service near Kiev by Mark Craddock LA VETA, COLO./VINNITSA, UKRAINE âSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG â€” At last, computer upgrades and training are coming to Walsenburg CitSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Desperately seeking…Park & Tree Board members by E.E.Mullens LA VETA â€” The La Veta Town Subscribe or log in to view this content.