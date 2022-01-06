E-Edition for January 6, 2022

LV town board, school board, tackle remaining school annexation issues
by Mark Craddock LA VETA — The La Veta School District and the town board are zeroing in on the last items remaining to be
Councilmembers vote to retain Dustin Stambaugh by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — What is that old saying, the more things change the more they stay the same?
By Mark Craddock OUR WORLD — The new year is shaping up much like the old, with Las Animas County reporting a whopping 113 new