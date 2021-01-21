E-Edition for January 21, 2021

‘More vaccine, more vaccine’
As nation mourns COVID-19 losses, frustration grows over vaccine rollout by Mark Craddock OUR WORLD — It was a moving and somber sight. At dusk
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
As nation mourns COVID-19 losses, frustration grows over vaccine rollout by Mark Craddock OUR WORLD — It was a moving and somber sight. At dusk
by Bill Knowles TRINIDAD — Two separate shootings in Trinidad last Thursday has left one man dead and another in critical condition at Parkview Medical
Congresswoman denies leading ‘recon’ tour on eve of deadly insurrection by Mark Craddock WASHINGTON, D.C. — On the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 4, Benjamin Goldey