Diane Broce 1/25/1933 ~ 2/26/2023

Diane Broce danced through heavens gates in all her glory on February 26th, 2023. A month and a day after her 90th birthday. Diane spent the evening celebrating with friends and family by dancing the night away, being serenaded by beautiful Mexican guitar and listening to her grandchildren sing. In her words, “it was perfect.”

Dorothy Diane Nash made her debut into this world on January 25th, 1933. She was born to Emogene and Howard Nash in Liberal, Kansas. Diane spent the first five years of her life in Guymon, Oklahoma until the untimely death of her mother.

Diane was then sent to be raised by her grandparents and lived in Dodge City, Kansas.

After Diane graduated high school, she moved to California to attend Pomona College, while there she wed Jim Tesitor. Diane gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Kimberly Kay Tesitor. In this moment Diane had a purpose, she was going to work the hardest to give her little girl the best life possible.

The fire of determination grew and out of the flames came Diane’s Interiors. Diane had a true gift and if you have ever invited her over for a dinner party there is no doubt she moved a painting, a chair or told you to switch your lighting. Through her passion for interior decorating a door opened for her to join the world of real estate. Diane practiced real estate for 40 years and helped many families get established in the Cuchara Valley.

Diane’s love for Cuchara grew quickly and soon she became a local icon. There was no difference if you were covered in manure from working on the Yellow Pine or flew in on your private plane to talk real estate, she gave everyone the time of day due to her genuine love for people. There is no doubt the loss of this icon is going to be felt throughout the valley for years to come.

It is with heavy hearts we must say, the Queen of the Parade has retired forever.

When you miss her listen…

You will hear her in the strokes of a paint brush

You will feel her in the sand between your toes on a Mexican or Caribbean beach

You will find her in the beauty of the Cuchara mountains

You will see her through her love of animals

And you will see her smile that carries on through her loved ones for years to come.

There will be a hootenanny of a celebration of life on July 3rd in Cuchara, Colorado. Details to follow.

Diane was survived by her daughter, Kim Van Wormer and husband Brad Van Wormer; her granddaughters Jesa Jensen and Ryan Van Wormer; Diane’s great granddaughter, Mykah Van Wormer; brother Clark Nash; and sisters Nancy Meyer and Susan Hensley.