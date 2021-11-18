Denver area entrepreneur/ foodies seek to develop La Veta school site

Trinidad City Council approves $3.1 million bid to finish Space to Create
Project to be completed by June by Bill Knowles TRINIDAD — The Trinidad City Council unanimously Subscribe or log in to read the rest of
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Project to be completed by June by Bill Knowles TRINIDAD — The Trinidad City Council unanimously Subscribe or log in to read the rest of
La Veta joins other local governments signing MOU, seeking a slice of $300 million pie by Mark CraddSubscribe or log in to read the rest
Mayor Lalander issues age friendly Proclamation by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — The Walsenburg City CoSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.