COVID-19 case counts soar in Trinidad prison outbreak

Need a vaccine? Call the health department
by Mark Craddock LAS ANIMAS/ HUERFANO — For Las Animas and Huerfano County residents, especiallySubscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
by Mark Craddock LAS ANIMAS/ HUERFANO — For Las Animas and Huerfano County residents, especiallySubscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
by E.E. Mullens HUERFANO COUNTY — An early evening New Year’s Eve traffic accident claimed the lSubscribe or log in to read the rest of
by Bill Knowles TRINIDAD — Trinidad City Council passed the second reading of an emergency ordinanSubscribe or log in to read the rest of this