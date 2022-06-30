County comms mull canceling sheriff’s contract with Walsenburg

Heading home from Philmont, Boy Scout troops lend a hand after Southwest Chief derails
by Mark Craddock MENDON, MO — On Sunday, June 26, about 4:40 p.m., 16 youth and eight adults climbSubscribe or log in to view this
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
by Mark Craddock MENDON, MO — On Sunday, June 26, about 4:40 p.m., 16 youth and eight adults climbSubscribe or log in to view this
by Ruth Stodghill TRINIDAD — After months of tense special meetings to discuss consolidation plansSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Will likely face Aspen City Council member Adam Frisch in November by Mark Craddock OUR WORLD — CoSubscribe or log in to view this content.