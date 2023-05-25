Competency issues raised in Gardner murder case

Breaking news: Results of Walsenburg Mayor race and recall election
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Gary M. Vezzani was elected Walsenburg’s mayor in Tuesday’s special mayoral election/recall voteSubscribe or log in to view this content.
by E.E.Mullens TRINIDAD — Just a few minutes after midnight on Sunday, May 21, Trinidad police resSubscribe or log in to view this content.
At least eight, including entire command staff, submit June 9 leave-of-absence; Valdez: ‘I am 100 Subscribe or log in to view this content.
by E.E.Mullens WALSENBURG — The question of when the city of Walsenburg, Huerfano County and the sSubscribe or log in to view this content.