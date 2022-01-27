Colorado’s omicron wave may have crested, local cases are still sky high

Water will flow to La Veta school
Town Board OKs annexation; water may be turned on this week by Mark Craddock LA VETA — Water couldSubscribe or log in to read the
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
Town Board OKs annexation; water may be turned on this week by Mark Craddock LA VETA — Water couldSubscribe or log in to read the
HC Commissioners rejects Moss’ bid to be Cuchara Mountain Park concessionaire by E.E.Mullens WALSESubscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
Mary Frances Shaw 10/2/1949 ~ 1/12/2022 Mary Frances Sedillo Shaw, age 72, passed away on Tuesday,Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.