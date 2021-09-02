Colorado Native Plant Society to hold 2021 annual conference in Trinidad

by Bill Knowles

TRINIDAD — The Colorado Native Plant Society is holding its 2021 annual conference on Friday September 10, Saturday September 11, and Sunday September 12 in Trinidad at Trinidad State College. The society will conduct tours around the Las Animas County area to introduce attendees to the local area flora on Sunday.

Following a rare plant symposium, a Friday night social beginning at 5 p.m. will be held in the Pioneer Room in the Sullivan Building on the campus of Trinidad State College. And because of COVID-19 attendees must be vaccinated to attend any of the events during the annual conference.

The conference will run all day Saturday at Scotts Gym, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Speakers will include Steve and Joy Wooton of the Beatty Canyon Ranch near Kim. They will be speaking on ranches of the southwest. And telling the story of the waters, a look at the Arkanasa River Watershed, are Alli Schuch and Julie Knudson the watershed district manager for Trinidad.

Field Trips

The Colorado Native Plant Society moves the conference to different areas around the state is to provide members with the opportunity and motivation to accutally experience first-hand the wide variety of ecosystems within Colorado. This is the action that the society’s mission encourages: “To further the knowledge, appreciation and conservation of native plants and habitats of Colorado through education, stewardship and advocacy,” according to a letter sent out by the society’s executive director Maggie Gaddis.

The conference attendees will take guided tours of various places in Las Animas County that show the diversity of the flora in the area.

Tours will include Fishers Peak State Park, Long’s Canyon, Cordova Pass, the North Fork of the Purgatoire, and the Reilly Canyon Trail at Trinidad Lake State Park.

A look at nature journaling will take place at Wormhole Loop Trail in Trinidad just north of town. The workshop will combine scientific observation and artistic skills that should improve nature journaling abilities.

And there will be a guided walk studying the edible, medicinal, and useful wild plants of south-central Colorado. The unspoiled wild lands of the Spanish Peaks region provide a rich resource for the study of wild plants, used by indigenous peoples and early Spanish and European settlers, who resided in the area.

On this course there will be discussion on folk and traditional uses of these plants as well as current research. There will be a review of dangerous and poisonous plants as the group comes across them.

Registration can be found at the Colorado Native Plant Society website at conps.org