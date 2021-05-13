Colfax County overtaxed residents 2019-2021

Governor addresses Springer facility closure on KRTN
by Sharon Niederman RATON — In a brief but power-packed phone interview on KRTN’s “This, That,Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
by Sharon Niederman RATON — In a brief but power-packed phone interview on KRTN’s “This, That,Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this
Huerfano County has state’s highest unemployment in March by Mark Craddock OUR WORLD — In the wSubscribe or log in to read the rest of
SOUTHERN COLORADO- April saw an end to the abundant spring storms of March and the onset of consisteSubscribe or log in to read the rest