Classifieds for July 21, 2022

BUSINESS

Man with 20ft Trailer Will do all types of hauling: cars, equipment, moving, wood, etc. Insured. Will do insurance claims. Call 719-859-4213 19-14XP

REPAIRS & REMODEL Exterior & interior drywall; plaster and paint; repairs welcome. Remodel specialist; bath & kitchen; electrical; upgraded tile. Just call High Plains General Contractors LLC / Jim Sharpe, Walsenburg at 719-989-7853. 41-TFN

HAVE YOU BEEN EXPERIENCING BACKACHES, HEADACHES OR NUMEROUS OTHER CHRONIC PAIN? CranioSacral Therapy might be the answer. CranioSacral is a light-touch approach that can make dramatic improvements in your life. Or call for just a relaxing deep tissue massage. Gift Certificates available. For more information call Healing Arts Therapeutics 719-989-8747 today for an appointment. 38-TFN

PIANO TUNING: Keep your piano in tune and in tip-top shape. Request an appointment online at www.SpanishPeaksPiano.com or call 720-363-0052. Located in Huerfano County. 19-TFN

HELP WANTED

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Aguilar is seeking a full-time Town Marshal. Qualified Candidates must possess P.O.S.T certification; have at least one year of field experience preferred, have a High School Diploma or GED, must adhere to policy, procedures and P.O.S.T. orders. Must be able to pass post-officer physical, psychological exam, drug, and alcohol screen. Salary depends on qualifications and experience. Mail resume to the Aguilar Town Hall PO BOX 538, Aguilar, CO 81020. Interviews will be conducted by the Board of Trustees. Job duties will include public interaction, incident evaluation, traffic, arrests, etc. The Town of Aguilar is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 28-4XU

Full Time maintenAnce person. Wanted for Pleasantview Apartments. Experience and own tools required. Apply in person at 304 Pinkerton Rd. La Veta. Phone number is 719-985-0232 or email: mountainsiderhonda@gmail.com. 28-4XP

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County is accepting applications for a Communication Center Manager in the Emergency Service Department. This is a full-time position and is benefit eligible. The annual salary is $50,000. to $55,000., this is an exempt position. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. For all details, qualifications, and job descriptions please go to governmentjobs.com or contact Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us 22-TFN

NOW HIRING- COLORADO Department of Transportation (CDOT) . Highway Maintenance Apprentice – Walsenburg. Interested in a career in Highway Maintenance? CDOT’s apprenticeship program offers two years of paid mentorship, classroom and hands-on training to prepare you for a meaningful career in public safety. Along the way, apprentices will earn their Commercial Driver’s License and the requirements to qualify for a Highway Maintenance Specialist at one of our many locations across Colorado. Full benefits are provided. To qualify, candidates must be at least 18 and have a valid driver’s license. EOE. Apply By 7/28/22: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/3628026/highway-maintenance-apprentice-walsenburg 29-1XU

Now hiring. Log truck drivers. Class A CDL. Blanca, CO. Starting at $23/hr. Benefits available. Call 719-379-4066 or visit JTTimber.com to apply 29-1XU

Early childhood teacher and teacher asistant position. Approximately 25-35 hours per week. Part-time positions available. Wage based on experience and education. Candidates should have or be working towards certification. Degree in Early Childhood and EQIT certification preferred. Background check required. CPR, first aid and universal precautions training availble. Applicants apply at Indeed.com. SCCOG Early Learning Center, 100 W. Spruce St in Walsenburg. SCCOG is an equal opportunity employer. Position posted intil filled. 18-TFN

Notice is hereby given that; Huerfano County is accepting applications for a Dispatcher in the Emergency Service Department. This is a full-time position; the position is benefit eligible with a salary of $40,000. non-exempt position. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. For all details, qualifications, and job descriptions please go to governmentjobs.com or contact Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us 13-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Detention Officer for the Huerfano County Jail. This is a full-time position eligible for County benefit plans. The starting salary is $33,000. Qualified candidates must be 21 years of age, have a High School Diploma or GED. A mandatory background check and pre-employment drug screen will be required. Shift work, holidays and weekends may be part of your regular schedule. A copy of the Job Description and Application are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us Application will be accepted until position is filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 14-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Deputy. Qualified candidates must be P.O.S.T. certified within 30 days of hire; 21 years of age or older; have a High School Diploma or GED; must adhere to policy, procedures and post orders. Drug testing, criminal background and mental evaluation will be required. Shift work is mandatory and may include weekends and holidays. This is a full time position, eligible for County Benefits with a starting base wage of $36,627.38. A copy of the Job Description and Application are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 37-TFN­

COLFAX HELP WANTED

Vermejo Conservancy District is accepting applications for an Office Administrative Assistant until August 9, 2022 or until the position is filled. Requirements for this position include proficiency in computer skills (Quickbooks, Word, Excel), experience with accounts receivable/ payable, processing payroll, and should also have good interpersonal and organizational skills. A successful applicant must be bondable to process district funds. A basic understanding of business/ government accounting is required and a strong background in accounting will be given preference. The pay rate is variable and negotiable depending on qualifications, relevant experience, and ability to perform the functions of this position. Please call the office at 575-375-2381 for more information about this opportunity. Applications may be picked up and submitted at our office located at 250 N. 3rd ST in Maxwell, NM 87728. Applications and Resumes may also be mailed to Vermejo Conservancy District, PO Box 292, Maxwell, NM 87728 29-3XU

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title- Solid Waste Coordinator. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Colfax County Manager. Salary-DOE. Date Close-until filled.

Position Summary: Responsible for accounting, administrative and clerical duties as required to ensure effective operation of the Solid Waste Department. Must have computer skills to maintain customer base, prepares and mails bills for garbage service, receives and posts payments, prepares bank deposits, prepares purchase orders for department, receives supplies and clears receiving documents. Maintains records system for Solid Waste Department.

Solid Waste Coordinator:

• Processes and generates billing

• Creates invoices, post billing transactions.

• Compiles, validates and maintains generated revenue reports.

• Creates and mails invoices.

• Works with various departments regarding dispute resolution of accounts.

• Researches and resolves customer issues.

• Creates and processes adjustments.

• Processes customer refund request.

• Researches, resolves and manages customer credit balance reports.

• Revenue reporting and month-end system close processing.

• Maintains and reviews bill cycles.

• Performs related duties as required. Works under the supervision of the County Manager.

• Assume overall responsibility for the safety and security

• Respond to emergencies and incidents

• Escalate emergency situations

Skills and qualifications:

• Must possess basic computer skills in a MS Office/Windows

• Strong ability to work well with people, under pressure and with stringent time restraints.

• Must have quick problem-solving ability.

• Good organizational and multitasking skills and the ability to prioritize work and time.

• Requires good communication skills, both verbal and written.

• Ability to maintain good working relationships with coworkers and customers

• Previous security-related work experience preferred

• Ability to stay levelheaded and respond quickly in stressful situations

Education and Experience Requirements:

•High School Diploma or GED

Please submit application and resume to County Human Resources Department. P.O. Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email svaldez@ co.colfax.nm.us Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 29-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title- E-911 Coordinator- Administrative Assistant. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Colfax County Manager. Salary-DOE. Date Close-until filled.

Position Summary: Performs field research for addresses, location name, house numbers and street sign verification ensuring 911 databases are current and in agreement. Reviews and investigates addressing issues such as address, routing, mapping, and delegates them to the correct department for resolution.

Provides administrative support to ensure efficient operation of office. Answers phone calls, schedules meetings and supports visitors. Carries out administrative duties such as filing, typing, copying, binding, scanning.

E-911 Coordinator/Administrative Assistant:

• Verifies accuracy of county base map and master street address guide (MSAG)

• Matches physical address with post office rural route and box addresses

• Coordinates notification of new addresses to citizens via joint notification letters from county and post office

• Assigns new addresses within MSAG block ranges and scheme after citizens have been notified

• Reports maintenance items to H-GAC 9-1-1, including new addresses, all new county roads needing to be added to base map and MSAG and changes in emergency service provider boundaries

• Answers phones and greets visitors

• Coordinates with staff

• Collect and distribute mail

• Order & Maintain office supplies for all county departments.

• Other duties as assigned

Skills and qualifications:

• Establish and maintain effective working relationships with officials in local, state, and federal government, in the private sector and persons from diverse professions

• utilize good organizational skills, demonstrate proficiency in both oral and written communication

• databases and spreadsheets

• map reading skills

Education and Experience Requirements:

•High School Diploma or GED.

Please submit resume or application and resume to County Resources Department. P.O. Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email svaldez@ co.colfax.nm.us Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 26-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title- Solid Waste Tech. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Colfax County Manager. Salary-$15.50 hourly. Date Close-until filled.

Position Summary: Hazardous waste management technicians are part of a team that identifies hazardous waste sites and remediates, or cleans up, any waste present.

Solid Waste Tech:

•Investigate and complete field reports of illegal dumping and litter conditions; implement appropriate abatement methods and issue enforcement notices.

•Documents illegal dumping incidents in the system, coordinates with the County’s solid waste hauler and other agencies regarding solid waste cleanup.

•Independently respond to phone calls, letters, e-mails and general correspondence. Answer inquiries and complaints from the public and others in person and in writing.

•Ensure areas of responsibilities are in compliance with related laws, codes, ordinances, and legislation; advise staff of any irregularities in compliance

•Build and maintain positive working relationships with co-workers, and the public using principle of good customer service.

•Identifies hazardous waste sites and remediates, or cleans up, any waste present

•Perform related duties as assigned

Skills and qualifications:

•Must have and be able to maintain a valid driver’s license.

•Ability to work in all weather conditions

•Performs a variety of other heavy manual work in connection with solid waste pick up routes daily

•Demonstrated proficiency in operation of personal computer.

Education and Experience Requirements:

•High School Diploma or GED

Please submit application and resume to County Resources Department. P.O. Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 26-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title- Administration Specialist. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Detention Center Administrator. Salary-Depends on experience. Date Close-until filled.

Position Summary: This positionperforms a variety of advanced clerical and secretarial duties to help ensure effective and efficient administrative office operations; monitors department spending for detention center, orders office supplies, chemical supplies, procurement purchasing, and monitors time sheets for all professional employees at the detention center. This positon plans, directs and oversees adminisrtrative functions, ensuring compliance with County policies and procedures and standards of quality and safety. Will oversee department contracts, process all invoices for payment, maintain inmate commissary fund and associated QuickBooks accounts and make County deposits. Interacts with and assist court offices, attorneys, law enforcement and others visitingwith business matters.

Minimum qualifications:

• A high school diploma or GED.

• Must be at least 21 years of age.

Working Conditions: Functions of the position are generally performed in a controlled environment. Many functions of the work post a high degree of hazard and uncertainty. Required to work weekends, holidays, and any on call requests.

Screening and Compliance:

• The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:

• Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check, no felony, DWI or Domestic Violence Convictions.

• Must be able to pass a physical agility test.

• Employee must comply with complete the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.

• Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. Please submit application and resume to County Manager’s Office if you are interested in applyingfor the position. The position wil remain open until filled. Email to svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us or or visit our website at www.co.colfax.nm.us. Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 26-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title- Detention Sergeant. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Operational Lieutenant. Salary-Depends on experience. Date Close-until filled. Position Summary: Under general supervision Operational Lieutenant of the Vigil Maldonado Detention Center of the Colfax County, provides a wide range of working level in detention center duties intended to secure a safe environment for inmates, co-workers and county citizens that visit the facility. Ensuring that all Policies and Procedures and Special Directives are carried out by security staff under his/her sphere of authority.

Minimum qualifications:

• A high school diploma or GED.

• Must be at least 21 years of age.

Working Conditions: Functions of the position are generally performed in a controlled environment. Many functions of the work post a high degree of hazard and uncertainty. Required to work weekends, holidays, and any on call requests.

Screening and Compliance:

• The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:

• Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check, no felony, DWI or Domestic Violence Convictions.

• Must be able to pass a physical agility test.

• Employee must comply with complete the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.

• Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. Please submit application and resume to County Manager’s Office if you are interested in applyingfor the position. The position wil remain open until filled. Email to svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us or or visit our website at www.co.colfax.nm.us. Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 26-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title- Operational Lieutenant/PREA Coordinator. Pay Status- Non- Exempt. Reports to Detention Center Administrator. Salary-Depends on experience. Date Close-until filled. Position Summary: Operational Lieutenant: Under general supervision of Administrator of the Vigil Maldonado Detention Center of the Colfax County, provides a wide range of working level in detention center duties intended to secure a safe environment for inmates, co-workers and county citizens that visit the facility.

PREA Coordinator:

Will maintain compliance with PREA standards and coordinating the facilities zero tolerance policy and response to allegations to sexual misconduct. Instruct all staff on procedures regarding PREA including but not limited to the reporting process, documentation and investigation following laws regulating PREA.

Minimum qualifications:

• A high school diploma or GED.

• Must be at least 21 years of age.

• Must be knowledgeable/trained on PREA standards

Working Conditions: Functions of the position are generally performed in a controlled environment. Many functions of the work post a high degree of hazard and uncertainty. Required to work weekends, holidays, and any on call requests.

Screening and Compliance:

• The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:

• Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check, no felony, DWI or Domestic Violence Convictions.

• Must be able to pass a physical agility.

• Employee must comply with complete the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.

• Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position.

Please submit application and resume to County Manager’s Office if you are interested in applyingfor the position. The position wil remain open until filled. Email to svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us or or visit our website at www.co.colfax.nm.us. Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 26-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title- Full- Time Deputy Clerk – Permanent. Pay Status- FLSA Non- Exempt. Reports to County Clerk. Salary-$23,920 – $32,257. Date Close-until filled. Position Summary: Performs a variety of clerical functions in support of records and filings, including assisting customers, record keeping, and collecting cash; to maintain official County records and perform other duties as assigned. Maintains confidentiality of all privileged information. Minimum qualifications:

• A high school diploma or GED.

• Combination of clerical training or progressively responsible experience in an office environment totaling three (3) years.

• Ability to communicate effectively in both oral and written in English.

• Knowledge of standard office procedures and practices.

• Ability to operate standard office machines including but limited to wordprocessor, computer, and multi-line phone system.

• Ability to interact effectively and professionally with the public, supervisors, and co-workers.

• Ability to work alone and set priorities.

• Ability to perform transcription duties

Working conditions:

• All essential duties are performed indoors within a temperature-controlled environment.

• Worker often works alone both with and without directions from supervisor

• Office setting with desk and cubical environment.

• Essential and marginal functions may require physical condition necessary for sitting or standing for prolonged periods of time.

Screening and compliance: The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:

• Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check.

• Employee must comply with personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.

• Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position.

Please submit resume to Colfax County Human Resources Department., PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us or mgore@co.colfax.nm.us

Deadline is February 10, 2022 by 4p.m. Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 10-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title-Colfax DWI Compliance Officer. Pay Status-Contract, exempt. Reports to DWI Coordinator Salary: $30,000-$33,000. Open until filled. Position Summary: Under general direction of the DWI Coordinator, the prevention specialist will organize and participate in DWI public relations. Please visit our website for more information. You can submit resume or application to county human resources dept. if you are interested applying for the position, PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us or mgore@co.colfax. nm.us Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 27-TFN

Colfax County Youth Empowerment Services. Colfax County Youth Empowerment Services has two positions open for full-time Family Support Practitioner/Pre-Natal and Early Childhood Home Visitor(s) to provide family support services for both Colfax and Union Counties. Position Specifications:Education: Bachelor’s or AA degree, from an accredited College or University, in human services or education field preferred. Will consider non-degreed with years of experience equaling college accreditation. A degree outside human services may substitute with an additional 1½ years of direct home-based services such as Family Preservation, MST, FFT, etc. working with children and families. Experience: Child welfare experience working with families in complex situations preferred. Knowledge of child welfare policies and programs and strategies of home-based services. Field experience working with children and families and overall ability to relate to and engage with these families. Skills: Requires working knowledge of child welfare in-home services. Excellent verbal and written communication skills; effective interpersonal skills, ability to relate to wide diversity of people and situations, both internal and external, demonstrated good judgment. Demonstrated skills in family engagement strategies, facilitating science-based curriculum, conducting assessments on both adults and children, recruitment and community outreach, organizational and time management skills. Willingness and ability to participate in initial and ongoing training, including overnight, provided through our funding sources. Other: Must meet state criminal background check requirements and pass a drug test. Ability to maintain a flexible work schedule. Travel: Must have a reliable vehicle, appropriate and valid state driver’s license and registration. Must have liability auto insurance and be able to transport clients if needed. Must be capable of travel and driving within coverage area, often multiple hours per day. Download application form at www.co.colfax.nm.us, send completed application along with resume to dortiz@co.colfax.nm.us. Job posting will be open until position is filled. For more information call Debbie at (575) 707-0483 38-TFN

JOB TITLE: Road and Bridge Maintenance Operator – Raton, NM. Pay Status: Non-Exempt. Reports to Road Department Superintendent. Salary: $13.84 Hrly. Open until filled. Position Summary: Under supervision of the County Road Superintendent, performs maintenance on County roads and bridges and other County property and other duties as assigned. Work involves performing semi-skilled tasks to maintain roads and bridges, culverts and cattle guards. Please visit our website for a full job description. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

• A high school diploma or GED.

• Must have Class A CDL.

• Must have three (3) years of road experience or relevant.

• Must pass road equipment test at time of interview.

• Knowledge of the methods, materials and road equipment operation, as well as care and basic maintenance. Please submit application and resume to Colfax County Manager’s office if you are intersted in applying for the position, open until filled. Mail to Colfax County HR Depatment, RE: Road Dept. Job Posting, PO BoX 1498, Raton, NM 87740 or email to SVALDEZ@CO.COLFAX.NM.US or visit our website www.co.colfax.nm.us . Colfax County is an Equal Opportunity employer. 32-TFN

PETS

Free to caring, responsible homes. Adult Cats and Kittens. Affectionate, Social, Healthy, House trained, neutered. If interested, call: 719-766-6184 or 719-553-7440. Please leave a message.12-TFN

La Veta pass Kennels. Has spacious outdoor kennels covered. Includes out side play area. Including inside kennels for small dogs. Day boarding available. Call 719-470-9079. 8156 US Hwy 160. 19-TFN

FOR RENT

MOBILE HOMES FOR RENT IN LA VETA- 3BR, 2BA, $925 per month. Also 2 BR 1 1/2 BA for $775 per month. First, last and deposit required. Washer, dryer, water and trash included. No pets. Call 1-719-989-0779 51-TFN

modern office space for rent 809 Main St. Suite B. 370 Sq Ft. 1 office area with common area entrance. Common and/or private restroom. Suite C. 960 Sq Ft. 3 Offices, reception area, misc area. Two private entrances, common entrance, and private restroom. Included central heat/air, trash, water, sewer, snow removal car parking lot. Contact Harold Bonicelli for viewing & rent information. 719-250-6069 28-3XP

COMMUNITY

Land for lease in Huerfano county 39.47 acres Lot 75 Unit DD CL&G Ranch contact number is 1-912-220-2293 28-8XU

WANTED TO BUY – Elk and deer antlers. Any amount. All grades. Top prices. Also, bear traps. Powell’s Antler Shop. Trinidad, CO. 719-859-3587. 08-27XP

Looking for a personal care provider for my parent. The day jobs are full time, and pay $20/hr. The caregiver’s work is 5hours a day, 5 days a week, from 10;00 AM to 3;00 PM, Monday to Friday. Anyone who is interested can email me at (simth24434@gmail.com) for an interview about the job. 26-5XU

YARD SALE

Dime, dollar or donation. Multi-family yard sale to benefit Sangre de Cristo Center for Youth (SCCY). Saturday, July 2, 9:00-3:00. 801 Pennsylvania, New Hope Community Church. 29-1XU

Don’t miss the 2nd annual La Veta Village Garage Sale scheduled on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the La Veta Village, 109E. Francisco in La Veta. Items of all types from furniture to tools to household treasures and everything in between!! 29-2XU

yard sale on July 22nd and 23rd from 6AM-4PM on both days. 320 West 1st St. La Veta, CO 29-1XP