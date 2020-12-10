Classifieds for December 10, 2020

HOW THIS WORKS

BUSINESS

DIE HARD BATTERIES, NOW AT CARQUEST! DIY OIL CHANGE SPECIALS, Mobil 1 special, 5 qts. & prem. Filter, get

a $25.00 gift card, $33.99, Full Synthetic deal, 5 qts. Valvoline MAX-LIFE oil & CQ Filter, $28.99, 5 qts. Royal Purple Premium filter and $10.00 gift card, $39.99, Delo or Delvac diesel 15w40 oil, $14.99 gl., Blue DEF Platinum, $3.00 off 2.5 gl., Hot Shot Diesel Treatment, $2.00 off, RV Anti-freeze In Stock. Sea Foam, 16 oz. $7.99, Lucas 5.25 oz. fuel treatment, 2 for $8.00, Purple Power degreaser, 2.5 gl. $11,99. We custom build hydraulic hoses Rokon 2×2 trail bikes. www.rokon.com, City Auto Parts, “CARQUEST”, 600 W. 7th. St., Walsenburg 719-738-2525. Order online and pick-up at the store, www.carquest.com, www.advance.com. “We support our local 4H kids.” Locally Owned & Operated, Serving the Huerfano County area since 1972! 32-TFN

REPAIRS & REMODEL Exterior & interior drywall; plaster and paint; repairs welcome. Remodel specialist; bath & kitchen; electrical; upgraded tile. Just call High Plains General Contractors LLC / Jim Sharpe, Walsenburg at 719-989-7853. 41-TFN

AFFORDABLE CARPET CLEANING and Upholstery. Southern Colorado from Pueblo to Trinidad. Residential/ commercial. 30 years experience. Now sanitizing for COVID. Free quotes. Call Sam or Sylvia at (719) 890-1079 or (719) 989-7824. 48-TFN

HAVE YOU BEEN EXPERIENCING BACKACHES, HEADACHES OR NUMEROUS OTHER CHRONIC PAIN? CranioSacral Therapy might be the answer. CranioSacral is a light-touch approach that can make dramatic improvements in your life. Or call for just a relaxing deep tissue massage. Gift Certificates available. For more information call Healing Arts Therapeutics 719-989-8747 today for an appointment. 38-TFN

PIANO TUNING: Keep your piano in tune and in tip-top shape. Request an appointment online at www.SpanishPeaksPiano.com or call 720-363-0052. Located in Huerfano County. 19-TFN

HELP WANTED

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Deputy. Qualified candidates must be P.O.S.T. certified within 30 days of hire; 21 years of age or older; have a High School Diploma or GED; must adhere to policy, procedures and post orders. Drug testing, criminal background and mental evaluation will be required. Shift work is mandatory and may include weekends and Holidays. This is a full time position, eligible for County Benefits with a starting base wage of $34,928.80. A copy of the Job Description and Application are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 37-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County is accepting applications for an Emergency Management Office Coordinator. This is a full-time position at 40 hours per week; the position is benefit eligible. The annual salary is $30,000.00, this is a non-exempt position. EM Office Coordinator will work closely with the Emergency Manager, and is responsible for performing the general clerical duties necessary for the operation of the Office of Emergency Management, as well as assisting with preparation of historical data, grant preparation and management, and assisting with the operation of the Emergency Operation Center. The EMOC also attends frequent trainings and meetings as well as monitoring Local, State and Federal regulations to ensure plan and policy compliance. Experience working with the public and in multi-media communications, and professional office and computer skills required. A pre-employment Drug Test and a Background Investigation will be required. Must possess a valid unrestricted Colorado Driver’s License.

Job descriptions and applications are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 50-2XU

PUBLIC NOTICE TOWN OF LA VETA, COLORADO DEPUTY MARSHAL POSITION The Town of La Veta, resident population is approximately 850, is seeking a Deputy Marshal to provide general law enforcement services in the Town. La Veta is located at the base of the beautiful Spanish Peaks Mountains and is a retirement, ranching, artist and tourist community. This position works under the supervision of the Town Marshal and is expected to maintain a visible presence within the Town and represent a solid partnership between the Mayor, Town Board of Trustees and its citizens. Successful applicants must possess a current Colorado P.O.S.T. Certification, complete a Psychological Evaluation, Physical Examination, Drug Test and a thorough background check. Applicants must have knowledge of Colorado laws, including Municipal, Criminal and Civil laws. Must be competent in computer skills. Starting salary up to $35,000.00, depending on experience, plus benefits.

The Town of La Veta is an EOE. Applications are available at the La Veta Town Hall, 209 S. Main Street, La Veta, CO. 81055 and on the town website, townoflaveta-co.gov, applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on December 31, 2020. Posted: December 2, 2020

Published: December 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2020. Laurie L. Erwin-Town Clerk

50-3XU

JM Tire & Towing in Walsenburg is looking to fill a tire technician position immediately. Tire technicians install, repair, balance, and rotate tires for passenger, light truck, farm and commercial vehicles. Position would also require for the tech to be able to drive a tow truck (cdl not required) and service truck as needed. Valid drivers license is required. Experience preferred but not required. JM Tire will train for the position. Please stop by at 928 Main St., in Walsenburg and ask for Edgar. 35-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Detention Officer for the Huerfano County Jail. This is a full-time position eligible for County benefit plans. The starting salary is $24,960.00. Qualified candidates must be 21 years of age, have a High School Diploma or GED. A mandatory background check and pre-employment drug screen will be required. Shift work, holidays and weekends may be part of your regular schedule. A copy of the Job Description and Application are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us Application will be accepted until December 18, 2020. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 47-4XU

Total Concept currently is accepting applications for parttime MAINTENANCE position in Walsenburg. Qualified applicants should have experience in general maintenance and janitorial skills. For more information or to complete an application, call us at 719-263-5168 or email dawn@tchcdc.org.

Excellent employee benefit package. Total Concept is an equal opportunity employer and provider. 49-2XU

COLFAX HELP WANTED

colfax county has the position available-Certified or Uncertified Deputy. Pay Status Non-Exempt. Reports to Sheriff and Under Sheriff. Salary Un-certified $29,994 Certified $43,362. Date Close Until position is filled. POSITION SUMMARY: Under general supervision of Sheriff, Undersheriff, or Sergeant of the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office, provides a wide range of working level professional law enforcement duties intended to secure a safe environment for county citizens, and to protect rights established by federal, state and local laws. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: A high school diploma or GED. Must be at least 21 years of age. WORKING CONDITIONS: Functions of the position are generally performed in a controlled environment. Many functions of the work post a high degree of hazard and uncertainty. Physical readiness and conditioning may be a condition of job retention. Various levels of mental application, i.e., memory for details, emotional stability, creative problem solving. Continuous use of motor skills. Occasional exposure to communicable diseases such as blood borne pathogens. Regular exposure to changing weather conditions and related hazards. Potential work hazards include possibility of personal injury from violent residents, or heavy exertion activities while restraining or pursuing residents. Required to be on call for emergencies. SCREENING AND COMPLIANCE:The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following: Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check, no felony, DWI or Domestic Violence Convictions. Must be able to pass a physical agility test. Employee must comply with the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County, and the County Sheriff’s Office. Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. Must be certified or certifiable through the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy as a peace officer. Please submit application and resume to County Manager’s Office if you are interested in applying for the position. Mail to County Manager’s Office, RE: Sheriff’s Office job posting, PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740 or email bsamora@co.colfax.nm.us or visit our website www.co.colfax.nm.us and find detailed job description and benefit package. COLFAX COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. 32-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Position available Detention Correct- ional Officer-Male or Female. Pay status, non-exempt. Reports to Detention CenterAdministrator. Salary Depends on experience. Open until filled. Position Summary: Under general supervision of Administrator of the Vigil Maldonado Detention Center of the Colfax County, provides a wide range of working level in detention center duties intended to secure a safe environment for inmates, co-workers and county citizens that visit the facility. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:•A high school diploma or GED.•Must be at least 21 years of age. Working conditions: Functions of the position are generally performed in a controlled environment. Many functions of the work post a high degree of hazard and uncertainty. Required to work weekends, holidays and any on call requests. SCREENING AND COMPLIANCE:•The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:•Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check.•Must be able to pass a physical agility test.•Employee must comply with complete the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.•Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. Please submit application and resume to County Manager’s office if you are interested in applying for the position. The deadline will remain open until filled. Email to bsamora@co. colfax. nm.us, or visit our website www.co.colfax.

nm.us. Colfax County is an Equal Opportunity employer. 30-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Position Available for detention sergeant. Pay Status Non-Exempt. Reports to Detention Center Administrator. Salary $30,035.20-$31,304.00. Date of Close Until filled. Position Summary: Under general supervision of the Administrator of the Vigil Maldonado Detention Center of the Colfax County, provides a wide range of working level in detention center duties intended to secure a safe environment for inmates, co-workers and county citizens that visit the facility. Duties to include: 1. To oversee the efficient operation of the institution utilizing his/her knowledge of policies, procedures, and post assignment. 2. Conducts a daily review of each shift’s post assignment. 3. Accept duties and responsibilities in the absence of higher authority or when delegated in order to continue the normal and efficient operation of the institution. 4.Ensure that in the event of emergency, appropriate action be taken according to the situation, and within the guidelines of policies and procedures. 5. During Front Entrance non-manned hours, the Control Center Officer must notify the Shift Supervisor, Roving Officer, or available staff to clear custody, non-custody, staff or other authorized personnel entering the unit. a) Unwritten authorization to enter the facility will be at the discretion of the respective Administrator or Lieutenant. After hours will be at the discretion of the Shift Supervisor. b) During emergency conditions where immediate access/entrance to the facility is critical, the shift supervisor will verbally authorize unwritten authorization for entrance into the institution, which will be recorded in the Daily Shift Log. c) The shift supervisor will ensure that when a transport is occurring by an outside law enforcement agency, that following procedures will be initiated: (1) The Control Officer will verify the identification of law enforcement agents’ commission. (2)The Shift Supervisor will verify that the transport or court order documents are certified originals’, and the receiving agent will sign for receipt of the inmate. (3) The shift supervisor will notify Master Control that the inmate transported is authorized. (4) The Master Control shall notify the Shift Supervisor of all transport arrivals. (5) The Shift Supervisor is required to visual check all inmates departing the facility to ensure proper identification of the inmate(s). (6) The Shift supervisor will ensure that all transports are coordinated with the Lieutenant as per transfer sheet provided for such moves. Only qualified personnel should be assigned to a transport. (An inmate will not depart without an escape flier). (7) All notifications will be documented on the respective post logs and the Master Control Shift Log. 7) The Shift Supervisor shall be responsible for the following: a. Counsel subordinates regarding their work performance, building upon their strengths and developing plans of action to correct weaknesses. b. Any coordinate security concerns with other departments and cooperate with them to ensure compliance with Vigil Maldonado Standards. c. Develop working knowledge of inmate population; instruct subordinate staff in the importance of knowing the inmate population, and activities including housing units, restrictive housing. d. Monitor and evaluate Detention Officer’s work performance and continually train them in the philosophy of the facility and institutional goals and objectives, using acceptable detention practices. e. Complete and discuss employee development criteria evaluation, noting strengths and weaknesses. f. Investigate unusual incidents involving staff and inmates, which occur during his/her tour of duty and submit accurate and complete reports utilizing good investigative techniques in a timely manner by the end of his/her tour of duty. (1). The shift supervisor will initiate investigations of alleged breaches of conduct of personnel under their supervision when a suspected infraction is observed or a complaint is received. (2) Supervisors who fail to initiate investigation or take appropriate action when infractions are observed/reported to them shall be subject to disciplinary action. (3) When the shift Supervisor has completed his investigation, he/she shall submit a report, along with additional documentation or evidence, to the Lieutenant for review. 8) Any unauthorized vehicles reported on the perimeter shall be investigated by the Shift Supervisor. 9) Participate as a member of facility committee (s) when assigned by the Lieutenant or Administrator. 10) Oversee, supervise and inspect for institutional safety, sanitation and activities including housing units, support areas and perimeter posts. 11) Outer perimeter post inspections. 12) The Shift Supervisor will conduct a physical/visual inspection of the perimeter for signs of breaches on an hourly basis a) In the event that a breach of the perimeter barrier is identified/suspected the Shift Supervisor will ensure that adequate response is initiated and dispatched to the affected area. If deemed appropriate, the Shift Supervisor will order a single person to stand guard at breach point. 13) Review and recommended updates in all security policies, procedures, post orders and ensure his/her familiarization with such. 14) Attend meetings conducted by the Lieutenant and record pertinent information.15) Ensure that all confiscated contraband, is processed according to procedures utilizing the Chain of Custody Form and forward these items properly. 16) The following circumstances require the presence of at least two officers. a) an inmate is exhibiting hostile/angry behavior. b) an inmate is being counseled for minor rule violation or any type of inappropriate behavior. 17) The Shift Supervisor will ensure that searches of inmate living areas are conducted on a routine basis and according to Vigil Maldonado policy using the appropriate shakedown log and ensure the proper documentation is completed. Searches of support areas will be conducted as needed. 18)All cells will be inspected prior to an inmate being assigned and before an inmate leaves the cell for any damage such as Graffiti, or any other markings. 19) The Shift Supervisor is responsible for ensuring that proper count procedures are carried out by the security staff under his/her scope of authority. The Shift Supervisor on each shift will be present in the control center verify all official counts. At no time under any circumstances will the official count commence or be secured in the absence of the shift supervisor under any circumstances. a) The Shift Supervisor shall ensure that all count slips and out-counts are present in Master Control, and thoroughly reviewed for accuracy and completeness prior to securing each count, i.e. legible signatures, dates, times, etc. 20) The Shift Supervisor is responsible for ensuring that proper count procedures are carried out by the security staff under his/her scope of authority. The Shift Supervisor on each shift will be present in the control center and verify all official counts. At no time under any circumstances will the official count commence or be secured in the absence of the Shift Supervisor under any circumstances. 21) The Shift Supervisor is responsible for the intake of all inmates arriving at the Detention Center ensuring that the proper documents are present before accepting the inmate (s). 22) The Shift Supervisor of designee will ensure that all safety and sanitation inspections of all areas are conducted and that the inspection forms are submitted to Lieutenant. 23) The Shift Supervisor shall ensure that the Inmate Hygiene Forms are filled out properly and submitted to the Lieutenant upon completion. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:  A high school diploma or GED. Must be at least 21 years of age. 2 years as a Correctional or Detention Officer WORKING CONDITIONS: Functions of the position are generally performed in a controlled environment. Many functions of the work post a high degree of hazard and uncertainty. Required to work weekends, holidays and any on call requests. SCREENING AND COMPLIANCE: The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following: Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen. Employee must comply with complete the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County. Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. PLEASE SUBMIT APPLICATION AND RESUME TO BSAMORA@CO.COLFAX.NM.US COLFAX COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. 46-TFN

PETS

La Veta pass Kennels. Has spacious outdoor kennels covered. Includes out side play area. Including inside kennels for small dogs. Day boarding available. Call 719-470-9079. 8156 US Hwy 160. 19-TFN

DOG & CAT GROOMING – 49 years of dog grooming experience. Call or text Lisa at 719-989-3300 for an appointment. La Veta. 36-TFN

BOARDING KENNELS – Rio Cucharas Veterinary Clinic has indoor/outdoor facilities, a play yard and is climate controlled for your fur baby. 22540 US 160, Walsenburg. Call 719-738-1427. 21-TFN

BUSINESS FOR SALE

Be Your Own Boss! Snyders-Lance snack foods route servicing Las Animas and Huerfano Counties (CO) and Colfax County (NM) for sale. Profitable turn-key operation includes truck. Motivated seller retiring after 22 years. Owner financing is available WAC. For more information, call 719-859-1603. Leave message and pho

ne number. 30-TFN

FOR SALE

3/4” road base, 1/2” rock, pea gravel, decorative boulders, also river rock. Backhoe, road grader and dump truck services. Call 719-214-6982 or 719-948-7927. 13-TFN