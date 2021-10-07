Citizens’ redistricting committee releases a flurry of proposed maps

Colexico: a party you don’t want to miss
by Sharon Niederman TRINIDAD, RATON — If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be in twoSubscribe or log in to read the
Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com
Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com
General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com
Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com
by Sharon Niederman TRINIDAD, RATON — If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be in twoSubscribe or log in to read the
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
‘I am extremely proud of the residents and staff,’ CEO says by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG — WalsSubscribe or log in to read the rest of
For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/
From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.
508 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089
PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089
719-738-1415
Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12
127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082
719-846-5989
113 N. 2nd St.
Raton, NM 87740
Hours:
Mon-Fri 10-1
Editor
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com
Events Editor
events.worldjournal@gmail.com
Advertising
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com
Classifieds
classifieds.worldjournal@gmail.com
Legals
legals.hwj@gmail.com
Subscriptions
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com