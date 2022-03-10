Car chase ends with one arrest Tuesday

by E.E. Mullens

HUERFANO COUNTY — The Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office chased a reported stolen vehicle through Walsenburg March 8th, on major and residential streets and eventually got the vehicle stopped and arrested the driver after a brief foot chase.

According the HCSO press release posted on Facebook, the incident began at 9:30 a.m. when the victim reported she had seen her stolen car traveling east on U.S. 160.

Numerous deputies and command staff set up and located the vehicle. K9 Corporal Klipfel initiated a pursuit that continued through city streets and then continued north out of town.

Colorado State Patrol assisted and was able to successfully “spike strip” one of the vehicle’s tires ending the chase when the vehicle became disabled on private property near County Road 101.1.

K9 Corporal Jenkins and Deputy Quintana chased the driver on foot for a brief time before tackling 26-year old Christopher Mondragon and taking the suspect into custody. No injuries were reported during this incident and no vehicles were damaged other than the rim and tire of the stolen vehicle.

Mondragon had numerous felony warrants for his arrest according to the press release.

Huerfano County Jail records show his arrest charges are listed as, first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, resisting arrest, and reckless driving. Outstanding warrants included charges of unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful use of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI-drugs.

The suspect is being held at the jail on local and warrant charges. According to the sheriff’s office press release, the investigation into the incident continues.