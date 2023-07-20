Captain of all these men of death

Part of the What Do You KNow About That series

by Ruth Orr

EARTH — If I asked you right now what humanity’s number one enemy has historically been, I suspect I’d get a handful of answers, ranging from things like sprained ankles and hungry lions to technologically advanced aliens bent on our destruction to possibly more philosophical answers like “ourselves”. Some of you may even mention things like cancer. And to be fair, your points are all valid, even though I think the alien one is probably not super high up on the list. But I’m going to make a case for you now that our species’ ancestral rival is none of those. Rather, our nemesis is one we’ve been locked in combat with from the very beginning, and our war’s still not over. I am of course talking about tuberculosis. Wait, what?

Tuberculosis, abbreviated to simply ‘TB’, is not something that the majority of us here in our part of the world have to contend with on the daily, and as such has fallen out of favor as one of the hot diseases to talk about. In fact, the United States has one of the lowest TB incidence rates in the entire world, so you’d be forgiven for thinking that it is one of those Olden Dayes diseases, not something we have to really think about anymore. But we’ve not beaten it, and we’re not just lucky. The fight against TB has been ongoing for hundreds of thousands of years, and our nation’s lack of it is due to the scientists who dedicated their lives to curing it, not a quirk of nature.

Let’s back up, because I keep talking about how long this has been a problem for us. Tuberculosis is a contagious infectious disease that is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MT). Scientists looking at MT have hypothesized that the genus Mycobacterium originated around 150 million years ago, and that the earliest strains of MT itself had become present in East Africa 3 million years ago. Considering our species originated in Africa only within the last 200,000 years, that means some variation of TB has been with us from the very beginning. Current strains of MT are about 20,000 years old.

So what happens if you contract TB? Well, like most illnesses, symptoms include feeling sick and weak, losing weight, high fever, chills, night sweats, coughing, and chest pain. It usually affects the lungs, but can also be in the brain, kidneys, and spine. It’s a slow disease, victims eventually wasting away. Tuberculosis has many names, including phthisis, the White Plague, and consumption. In the days before we developed proper treatments for TB, the fatality rate was around 80 percent.

Our earliest evidence for TB in humans comes from a Neolithic site in what is today Israel, dating to 9,000 years ago. Egyptian mummies, dating between 2400-3400 BCE, whose skeletons feature deformities related to tuberculosis that had spread to the bones. If you thought TB stayed in Africa, you’d be dead wrong. The first time place we get a written description of TB is actually from India 3,300 years ago in the Rigveda. Sources describe it in China 2,300 years ago. Jumping back to the Middle East, tuberculosis is actually described in the Bible under its Hebrew name, schachepheth.

Hippocrates, the Greek physician who is generally dubbed the father of modern medicine, described a disease, phthisis in his Book I Of the Epidemics. The more literal meaning of the word was something along the lines of the “living body shriveling up with intense heat as if placed in a flame”. He wrote about the lung lesions tuberculosis leaves. Another Greek physician, the great doctor Claudius Galen, described TB symptoms in 174 CE and suggested it be treated with fresh air, milk, and soy. And also maybe a nice healthy course of opium.

Now just because Galen was describing it, and other Romans talked about it in their writings too, doesn’t mean they knew what it was. Lots of Roman authors described the disease but never named it, and it wasn’t until archaeologists began digging up victims in the modern era that we were able to get a view on just how widespread the disease was in Europe at the time. Actually, we can thank the Romans for spreading the disease so thoroughly. Hurray.

See, TB is spread by person-to-person contact, especially from coughing, sneezing, spitting, or speaking in close proximity. It’s not shared by touch or sharing food or drink (or even toothbrushes!) It must be breathed into the lungs. Which is where the Roman habit of packing themselves into nice warm, wet communal bathtubs becomes a problem. You get a pack of naked Romans in a room with no airflow, talking and laughing into each other’s faces, and you have a recipe for mass transmission. Then those same Romans had the audacity to go out a-conquering, meeting new people, building new bathtubs, spreading the love.

So that explains Africa, Asia, and Europe. But unlike loads of other diseases the Conquistadors brought over in the 1500s, TB was also present in the Americas before contact with Europe. For that, we can blame not the Romans, but a bunch of migratory African seals, who made their way across the great ocean to rest up on the beaches of South America. The seals got it from domesticated animals who got it from their owners. Hunters in South America who handled infected seals then got to share it around. It is a slightly different strain than that affecting folks in the Old World.

As society moved on and modernized, and more and more people moved into cities, more and more tuberculosis outbreaks raced through the populace, especially in Europe, where basic things like hygiene and personal space were not acknowledged. The epidemic peaked in the 18th and 19th centuries. In the 19th century alone, TB killed roughly a quarter of the adult population in Europe. Between 1851 and 1910, four million people, including half of the population aged 20-24, died from TB. The disease actually had a higher death rate in younger people. By the late 19th century, 70-90 percent of the urban populations in both Europe and North America were riddled with the disease, again with that 80% mortality rate.

So many people had it that society actually did a turn-around and made it très chic. It became known more commonly as consumption or as the White Plague, so named for the ‘lovely’ white pallor victims’ skin took on as they wasted away. It was a tragically romantic disease, killing slowly enough to have an ol’ fashioned dramatic time of it. As far as things go, TB was considered a ‘good’ death, since it gave folks time to settle their affairs and die in a bed surrounded by their family and friends. It began to represent spiritual purity and temporal wealth (what???) and as such, even for those uninfected, the white skin of a dying person was desirable, leading to a surge in pale face powders available to help young ladies fake it.

Of course, not everyone was a dumbo who actually wanted to contract TB (looking at you, Lord Byron). Scientists were working their proverbial butts off to find cures. The stethoscope was invented to help doctors listen to TB patients’ lungs. An analysis was made of different types of TB with mortality rates and infectious routes associated with each.

By 1869 a Frenchman managed to prove the disease was contagious, which was somehow not something anyone had figured out before (to be fair, they didn’t know what germs were before that). In 1882, a German man named Robert Koch found exactly the bacterium that was causing the issue. Sanitation and social distancing began to be a thing, with hospitals setting up TB-specific wards to avoid infecting anyone who was just in for a broken leg or whatever. Knowing what caused the disease allowed researchers around the world to start working on a vaccine (1906), and then finally a cure (1944).

Unlike smallpox, TB is still kicking. Though we now have ways to fight it, it’s a tough disease to beat, since if you don’t truly fully eradicate it in a person, 100%, it comes back in full force and now resistant to the drugs. In 2021, 1.6 million people in the world died from TB. It is the world’s 13th leading cause of death, and the second leading infectious killer (after COVID-19). What’s so frustrating about those deaths is that it is preventable and treatable. We just need to get the medicine where it needs to go.

And on a good-news note, this last week (under public pressure) major drug manufacturing company Johnson & Johnson has agreed not to enforce a patent on one of their lifesaving TB-fighting drugs, opening the doors to more affordable TB treatments in the countries that need them most. With luck, one of humanity’s most stalwart adversaries will one day soon fall into the history books for good.

It’s about dang time.