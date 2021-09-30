Community

Editor:
editor.worldjournal@gmail.com

Events Editor:
events.worldjournal@gmail.com

Advertising:
debi.worldjournal@gmail.com

Classifieds:
classifieds.hwj@gmail.com

Legals:
legals.hwj@gmail.com

Subscriptions:
ruth.worldjournal@gmail.com

General:
office.worldjournal@gmail.com

News:
newsdesk.hwj@gmail.com

Billing:
billing.worldjournal@gmail.com

Candidates- Contact Us!

OUR WORLD– Whew-boy; there are a lot of candidates for a lot of seats this election cycle! From mayoral, to city council, to school board, involved citizens are stepping up and running for offices.

The World Journal will be running candidate profiles throughout the month of October; both a candidate’s formal announcement, and their responses to a series of questions that we will send out.

We will be running political candidates from the three counties we cover on October 7, and then run announcement and question responses for all the school districts on October 14 and 21. We’ll try and catch anyone we missed in the October 28 issue.

We will be reaching out to all the candidates we can find emails or phone numbers for, but in case we can’t find you, we ask that you reach out to US, so we can include you in all the candidate profiles.

We’re at editor.worldjournal@gmail.com, or call us at 719-738-1415. Catch each week of the World Journal to see what your local candidates stand for- or against!

For Legal Notice

For legal notices in Colorado, please go to www.publicnoticecolorado.com
or in New Mexico, go to  www.newmexicopublicnotices.com/ 

From there you can search by city, county, publication, etc.

Huerfano Office


508 Main Street
Walsenburg, CO 81089

PO Box 346
Walsenburg, CO 81089

719-738-1415

Hours:
Mon-Thu 9-4
Fri 9-12

Las Animas Office

 

127 N Commercial St, STE 201
Trinidad, CO 81082

719-846-5989

Colfax Office

113 N. 2nd St.
Raton, NM 87740

Hours:

Mon-Fri 10-1

