Some 100 employees lose their jobs Monday as New Elk Mine ‘idles operation,’ looks to sell

By Mark Craddock

WESTON — About 100 employees of the New Elk coal mine received bad news Monday morning. They have lost their jobs.

The mine, whose owners are currently in the throes of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding, is ceasing operations and owners are looking to sell.

The company released a a statement Monday afternoon:

“New Elk Coal has idled operations at the New Elk Coal Mine near Weston, Colorado. The mine will be placed into ‘care and maintenance’ with a small team of employees ensuring the safety of the underground workings and keeping the mine in compliance with our environmental responsibilities. While the company has been operating under Chapter 11 bankruptcy conditions since February, this decision comes as the mine has not generated positive cashflow to alleviate the company’s financial problem, and the support of our key lender is insufficient to fund ongoing operations.”

“The company is actively looking for new investors with interest in purchasing the mine under the conditions approved by the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, and it is our fervent hope that they would restart operations to continue the development of the substantial steelmaking coal resources at the New Elk property.”

“The company acknowledges the significant contribution of our employees over the last two years and hopes that a new owner will take advantage of the skills now available in the district to support the operation in the future.”

Several former mine employees told the World Journal they got the news at a 7:30 a.m. meeting today.

[UPDATED May 8, 2:15 p.m.]

Kayla Torres, Community Relations Liaison for New Elk, said Monday afternoon that the mine has approximately 100 employees with an additional 24 people hired through employment contracting companies.

“The care and maintenance team will consist of 20-25 employees depending on the workload at the time,” she said. “This includes some from the management team as well.”