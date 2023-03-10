BREAKING NEWS- Wildland fire near La Veta

Plane crashes in high winds at La Veta airport
by Bob Kennemer LA VETA — A small experimental plane craft crashed Friday morning at the La Veta airport. The pilot and passenger, two men from Dallas,
Cites health issues, lack of ‘common ground’ with mayor by Mark Craddock WALSENBURG – Citing health reasons and his ongoing disagreements with mayor Charles Bryant,
Staff report WESTON — Allegiance Coal USA LTD., parent company of the new Elk Coal Mine west of Weston, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection