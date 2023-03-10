BREAKING NEWS- Wildland fire near La Veta

Cause unknown, multiple fire departments responding by Bob Kennemer

SCENIC HIGHWAY OF LEGENDS — A fire, exacerbated by fiercely gusting winds, has broken out at mile marker 9 along the Scenic Highway of Legends (CO Hwy 12) just south and west of La Veta.

Originally reported to be a house fire, it is a wildland fire working its way through gambel oak stands just north of the base of Profile Rock near several homes. Speculation is that it was caused by downed power lines, but that has not been confirmed at this time.

Mutual aid was called for, with the La Veta and Huerfano Fire Protection Districts responding.