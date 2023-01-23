Community

BREAKING NEWS: Walsenburg City Council members Daniels, Maes, Lara and Vigil to face recall vote

by Mark Craddock
WALSENBURG — Walsenburg City Council members Greg Daniels, Veronica Maes, Carmen Lara and Nick Vigil will face a recall election.
Just before noon Monday, Jan. 23, Deputy City Clerk Richard Colander released the results of his initial verification of signatures of petitions circulated by Positive Future for Walsenburg, the citizens’ group seeking the recall of all six sitting council members, as well as Mayor Charles Bryant.
Petitions seeking to recall council members Don Martinez and Ricky Jennings, as well as Bryant, did not garner the requisite number of signatures to force a recall vote.
According to Colander, the group filed 102 signatures to recall Daniels (Ward 1) and 95 were approved, exceeding the 75-signature threshold.
Petitions against Maes (Ward 1) garnered 91 signatures, of which 84 were approved and 75 were needed to force a recall. Petitions against Lara (Ward 2) garnered 97 signatures, of which 89 were approved and 75 were needed. Petitions against Vigil garnered 92 signatures, with 84 approved and 75 needed to force a recall.
Colander said 15 signatures were filed to recall Jennings (Ward 3), well short of the 78 needed. And 29 signatures were submitted against Martinez (Ward 3), with 78 signatures needed.
Petitions to recall Bryant (who, as mayor, is elected at large) had a higher threshold, with 231 signatures required to instigate a recall. The group turned in 52 signatures.
But Bryant still faces a second recall petition drive instigated by a group whose committee members include Walsenburg residents Carolyn Robb and Mike Eberwein, and council members Daniels, Lara and Vigil. That group has until Feb. 17 to submit its petitions to the city clerk’s office for verification.

