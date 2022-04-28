BREAKING – Jenna Fox resigns from Huerfano RE-1 board

LAST UPDATED 4/28/22 4:15 p.m.

By Mark Craddock

Embattled Huerfano RE-1 school board director Jenna Fox has apparently resigned from the board.

In an e-mail sent Wednesday, April 27 at 3:14 p.m., to board president Debi Sporleder, Fox wrote:

“It is with much relief from a personal standpoint that, as Raquel said, ‘I am DONE.’”

Fox was referring to the March 3 resignation of board member Raquel Lopez-Rodriguez, who sent a two-word e-mail stating simply “I’m done.”

Fox has been a lightning rod for criticism throughout her five-month tenure on the school board, with many school district staff members complaining of “hostile” and “bullying” behavior toward them.

Since March 14, citizens and staff members have picketed the administration building in advance of school board meetings, calling for Fox’s ouster.

At a contentious meeting on Monday, April 25, board members tabled two formal complaints against Fox.

One complaint apparently regarded emails Fox sent, erroneously accusing administration bookkeeper/food services director Tara Burke of defacing public property during a recent picket. The other complaint, to be leveled by John Mall High School Principal Heidi Dasko, involved text messages sent by Fox, several district sources said.

The complaints were delayed because of possible public-notice issues and were placed, at the advice of counsel, on the board’s May 9 meeting agenda.

The board on Monday did unanimously approve a motion by director Marcy Freeburg that Fox be stripped of her duties as board treasurer, and be removed from all committees. The board appointed director Edie Flanagin as its treasurer.

Fox was elected to the Huerfano RE-1 Board of Education in November of 2021, one of a slate of board newcomers which included Sporleder, Freeburg, Lopez-Rodriguez and Hillary Andreatta.

“We don’t necessarily have an official notice,” school superintendent Michael Moore said Thursday morning. “It was sent by e-mail. Most people send a letter of resignation to the board.”

He said the district is waiting on review by its attorney that its resolution accepting Fox’s resignation and notice of vacancy are correct, and that the board’s agenda for a Monday, May 2, special meeting to deal with the matter is proper.

The World Journal was unable to reach Fox for comment Thursday morning. In a Thursday afternoon text message, Fox said a statement may be forthcoming.

UPDATE: Thursday, April 28, 4:15 p.m.

The Huerfano RE-1 school district just posted notice of two special meetings to be held Monday, May 2. At 5:30 p.m., the board will meet to vote on Resolution #7, a resolution to accept Fox’s resignation from the board. The board will reconvene at 5:45 to approve Resolution #8, a declaration of vacancy on the board.

The resolution says interested persons are invited to send a letter to the board with a statement of interest and qualifications by May 27, 2002.

The board will interview prospective candidates at the board’s June 13, 2022, public meeting.

To be eligible for appointment, a candidate must be a registered elector of the school district for the past 12 consecutive months. The appointee will serve until the next regular biennial school board election in November of 2023.

If approved, the board will direct publication of the following public notice:

Notice of appointment to board of education

The Board of Education of the Huerfano RE-1 School District is accepting applications from persons interested in serving on the Board of Education from the date of appointment in June of 2022 , until the next regular biennial school election in November 2023. To be eligible for appointment, each candidate must be a registered elector of the school district for at least twelve consecutive months prior to the date of appointment.

Any person who meets the qualifications and who desires to be considered for the appointment is invited to file a written notice of such intention with the secretary of the Board of Education by May 27, 2022 at 201 East 5th Street, Walsenburg, CO 81089. The Board will interview prospective candidates on June 13, 2022 at a public meeting. All candidates must complete digital fingerprinting by May 27, 2022. For further information, contact Tara Burke, designated election official. At 719-738-1520 x 102.