Boebert votes against resolution to honor Jan. 6 first responders

World Journal staff report

WASHINGTON — Third-district Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was one of 21 Republicans to vote Tuesday against an otherwise bipartisan House resolution to honor the first-responders to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The rest of the Colorado House contingent, including Republicans Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, voted for the resolution, which ultimately passed 406-21.

The bill, H.R. 3325, will award Congressional Gold Medals to honor those who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American Democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our Nation’s history,” the resolution reads in part.

It will provide for four gold medals in honor of the first responders — one for the Capitol Police, one for the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police, one for the Smithsonian Institution and one for the Architect of the Capitol.

The legislation would also honor Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who was killed in April when a knife-wielding attacker rammed a security barricade with his car at the Capitol.

Companion legislation was also unveiled in the Senate by Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

As of press time Wednesday, Boebert’s office had released no official statement on her vote.