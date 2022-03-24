Boebert is 1 of 8 to vote against Russia sanction

Says Congress is ‘focusing on distractions’

by Mark Craddock

WASHINGTON — In a rare show of bipartisan support, the U.S. House of Representatives on March 17 voted 424-8 to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, the latest in a string of sanctions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Among the eight members voting against the sanction was Colorado’s 3rd-District representative Lauren Boebert.

“Congress keeps focusing on distractions abroad and not our own challenges brought on by Joe Biden at home,” Boebert told Politico on March 18. “H.R. 1708 had bad language that could lead to sanctioning ‘human rights abusers’ who simply hold traditional views of life and family and restrict access to abortion. The bill also does nothing to spur domestic energy production.”

In voting no, Boebert joined a bloc of ultra-conservative representatives, including Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.), rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), according to the Congressional Record.

H.R. 8109, the “Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act,” would pave the way for president Joe Biden to impose higher tariffs on Russian goods by suspending Russia’s participation in the World Trade Organization and revoking the country’s “mosts-favored nation” status.

The “most favored nation” principle was conceived after World War II to ensure trading rights weren’t dependent on a country’s political or economic clout, according to the World Trade Organization. Without the designation, nations trading with Russia won’t have to treat it equally and can impose higher tariffs on its goods.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where Sen. Chuck Schumer said late last week his chamber would move quickly to take up the measure and send it to the president’s desk. But one outstanding issue could delay the process: whether or not it will be paired with legislation barring Russian energy imports.