Boebert headlines Lincoln Day dinner

by Brian Orr

WALSENBURG- The Huerfano County Republicans held their annual Lincoln Day dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15, to celebrate all things Republican. Approximately 130 people attended, for socializing, dining, and listening to political speeches.

Politicians from across the region came to talk to the faithful, and in many cases, literally the faithful; God and Christianity were constantly invoked to help with the upcoming mid-term election.

Local candidates Karl Sporleder, who is running for county commissioner, and Jim Chamberlain, who is running for sheriff, explained why they were each the best person for the job, citing their deep roots to the area, extensive knowledge of issues, and promises to rid the county of problems.

Regional candidates included Rod Pelton, who is running for election to the newly re-jiggered Colorado State Senate to represent District 35; and Ty Winter out of Trinidad, who is shooting for the seat in the Colorado House district 47. Both touted their rural roots, and explained that it is critical they win to act as a counterweight to Democrats in the Colorado congress.

Carol Riggenbach, who is running for House District 62, emphasized the importance of every single person getting out and voting. She jokingly threatened to find out if someone hadn’t voted, and get them in a headlock.

Las Animas County Commissioner Felix Lopez got up to speak on behalf of gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, who will be in Walsenburg this Thursday.

On that note, Huerfano GOP Chairman John Freeburg started to wrap up the evening- BUT WAIT! It actually was time for the headline speaker, the person everyone came to see; Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

Boebert, who had spent the evening circulating through the room, came up to the stage amid roaring applause. She then gave a polished half-hour performance relating her accomplishments, praising Republicans, denigrating Democrats, and generally telling the crowd what they wanted to hear.

The end of the evening was capped off-literally- with throwing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ baseball caps out into the crowd.

Heavy security at the doorways and in the parking lot bid people goodnight as the evening wound down and the party faithful went out into the night.