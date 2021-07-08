HOW THIS WORKS

BUSINESS

DIY OIL CHANGE SPECIALS, 5 qts. Fram oil & CQ Red filter, $21.99. High mileage deal, 5 qts. Fram Hi-Mile Oil & CQ Red Filter $ 23.99. 5 qts. Fram Synthetic oil & Prem. Filter, $27.99. 5qts. Fram Hi Mile. Synthetic oil & CQ Prem. Filter, $28.99. Mobil 1 special, 5 qts. & prem. Filter, $35.99. Fram DEF diesel fluid, 2.5gl. 2 for $19.00 Seafoam, 16oz. $7.99

Lucas 5.25oz. Fuel Treatment, 2 for $8.00. Die Hard lawn & garden batteries. We custom build hydraulic hoses. City Auto Parts, “CARQUEST”, 600 W. 7th. St., Walsenburg 719-738-2525. Order online and pick-up at the store, www.carquest.com, www.advance.com. “We support our local 4H kids.” Locally Owned & Operated, Serving the Huerfano County area since 1972! 32-TFN

REPAIRS & REMODEL Exterior & interior drywall; plaster and paint; repairs welcome. Remodel specialist; bath & kitchen; electrical; upgraded tile. Just call High Plains General Contractors LLC / Jim Sharpe, Walsenburg at 719-989-7853. 41-TFN

AFFORDABLE CARPET cleaning and upholstry. Southern Colorado from Pueblo to Trinidad. Residential/ commercial. 30 years experience. Now sanitizing for COVID. Free quotes. Call Sam or Sylvia at (719) 890-1079 or (719) 989-7824. 25-TFN

Yard service: , Trimming, Weed Control, Power Washing for decks, walls or driveways. Walsenburg area .890-5963 – 24-5XP

HAVE YOU BEEN EXPERIENCING BACKACHES, HEADACHES OR NUMEROUS OTHER CHRONIC PAIN? CranioSacral Therapy might be the answer. CranioSacral is a light-touch approach that can make dramatic improvements in your life. Or call for just a relaxing deep tissue massage. Gift Certificates available. For more information call Healing Arts Therapeutics 719-989-8747 today for an appointment. 38-TFN

PIANO TUNING: Keep your piano in tune and in tip-top shape. Request an appointment online at www.SpanishPeaksPiano.com or call 720-363-0052. Located in Huerfano County. 19-TFN

HELP WANTED

La Veta Village, a Huerfano County nonprofit, seeks an Executive Director (ED) for its assisted living home with 16 residents, 10 staff, $550k budget. Candidates need passion for working with older adults, experience managing senior residents and staff, and operational expertise. ED will start September before residence opens, hire staff, set operational procedures, and recruit/onboard residents. This full-time position offers an annual salary of $50,000+ depending on experience; healthcare and other benefits. Some evening/ weekend hours and travel. CBI clearance required. Applicants, call Donna 719-742-3510. 24-4XU

CHIROPRACTIC office help- Chiropractic office needs a part-time professional, energetic, dependable assistant/ receptionist. Position involves organizing workload and handling a busy reception area. Must be able to multitask, exceptional customer service and phone skills a must. Computer and data entry experience needed. Email resume to jtvigildc @yahoo.com or mail to 110 E 6 Th Street, Walsenburg, CO 81089.. 24-TFN

Las Animas County Rehabilitation Center/ Southern Colorado Developmental Disabilities Services Now Hiring. Positions open in Trinidad and Walsenburg for Supported Living Services Providers. Flexible Hours.. Must be 18 years or older, high school graduate or equivalent; possess a valid driver license, vehicle with proof of insurance and ability to pass a background check. On the job training will be provided. This position consists of providing in-home as well as in community homemaker and personal care services and transportation to individuals enrolled in Supported Living Services. Mileage for transporting is reimbursed on a monthly basis. For in person please come in and complete a job application at 1205 Congress Drive Trinidad, CO. Monday through Thursday from 8am to 4:30pm. If you would like to apply online http://scdds.com /employment_application.htm 17-TFN

Las Animas County Rehabilitation Center currently hiring Residential Direct Care Providers for our Group Homes in Walsenburg and Trinidad. Full Time, Part Time as well as PRN (As needed) positions now open for the Trinidad and Walsenburg. Full Time positions provide great insurance benefits and vacation accrual from day one. Please be at least 18 years old and a High school grad or have completed your GED. Must have valid Colorado driver license and be able to pass a CBI background check. No experience necessary! Just a desire to care for people and willingness to learn. We pay you to train!! $12.41 per hour. Come by 1205 Congress Drive Trinidad Colorado to apply in person. Our hours of business Monday through Thursday 8am to 4:30pm. You may also or click this link to submit your application online. http:// scdds.com/employment_application.htm 17-TFN

We have a position open in Walsenburg for a Personal Care Giver. This position is full time with flexible hours dependent on the needs of the individuals. This position entails providing in home care and community services for a husband and wife living in Walsenburg. Must be 18 years or older, high school graduate or equivalent; possess a valid driver license, vehicle with proof of insurance and ability to pass a background check. On the job training will be provided. Health Insurance and vacation accruals provided. $12.41 per hour. Mileage for transporting is reimbursed on a monthly basis. For more information or if you would like to email a resume, send to [Email hidden] or apply online scdds.com/employment_application.htm 20-TFN

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR Cuchara Sanitation & Water District (CSWD) has an immediate opening for an energetic, motivated individual to administer CSWD’s business office in Cuchara, CO. The ideal candidate is someone who thrives on challenges, is customer-focused and can multitask in a busy environment with a can-do attitude. Requirements include having experience with MS Office applications Excel and Word and bookkeeping experience with Intuit’s QuickBooks or a similar application. Experience with government accounting is a plus. See www.cuchara.org/employment for the full job description. Applications can be downloaded from the Cuchara.org website. Email applications and resumes to sshrout@cuchara.org. Initial candidate review will occur on July 9th, 2021. Resumes received after July 9th may be considered. However, position will remain open until filled. This is a full-time position. Salary will be commensurate with experience. Health and retirement benefits are included. CSWD is an equal opportunity employer. 26-1XU

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Detention Officer for the Huerfano County Jail. This is a full-time position eligible for County benefit plans. The starting salary is $30,000. Qualified candidates must be 21 years of age, have a High School Diploma or GED. A mandatory background check and pre-employment drug screen will be required. Shift work, holidays and weekends may be part of your regular schedule. A copy of the Job Description and Application are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us Application will be accepted until position is filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 14-TFN

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County Sheriff Department is accepting applications for the position of Deputy. Qualified candidates must be P.O.S.T. certified within 30 days of hire; 21 years of age or older; have a High School Diploma or GED; must adhere to policy, procedures and post orders. Drug testing, criminal background and mental evaluation will be required. Shift work is mandatory and may include weekends and holidays. This is a full time position, eligible for County Benefits with a starting base wage of $34,928.80. A copy of the Job Description and Application are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 37-TFN­

Accounting/Bookkeeping. Part-time position in Walsenburg. Must be skilled in A/R processes. Candidate must be knowledgeable in accrual accounting and comfortable with customer service and sales. Send resume to: Cofoodstores.jobs@gmail.com. 25-4XU

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County is accepting applications for the position of Maintenance Worker. This is a full-time position, 40 hours a week, a salary of $28,000 annual, the position is benefit eligible. This position requires maintenance, repair, alteration, and remodeling of buildings, offices, and grounds of Huerfano County. Assignments involve numerous trades and skills such as rough and finished carpentry, plumbing, painting, and concrete/masonry. A high degree of competence in several trades is expected. Work is often performed independently and requires the determination of appropriate work methods, tools, and materials for assignments. Maintenance at some county-managed facilities requires travel, these areas include but are not limited to Gardner, La Veta, and Cuchara, a county vehicle is provided. High School Diploma or G.E.D. Any acceptable combination of education, training, and experience that provides the knowledge, abilities, and skills that the County deems appropriate, which are listed in the job description. A pre-employment drug test with a negative result, an unrestricted driver’s license, and a background check will be required. A copy of the job description and application are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext. 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 26-2XU

The Aguilar School District Re-6 is now accepting applications for a district wide paraprofessional. The position dates will be from July 26, 2021 until May 30, 2022. New hires are subject to a background check and drug test prior to employment. Please visit the Aguilar School District Re-6 website for more information, or call the district office for an application at www.aguilarschools.com or call the Superintendent, Dr. Stacy Houser at 719-941-4188 Ext 239 for more information. 27-2XU

Notice is hereby given that Huerfano County is accepting applications for a Finance Officer for the Finance Department. This is a full-time position at 35 hours per week; the position is benefit eligible. The annual salary is $55,000. to $70,000. depending on experience, this is an exempt position. Ensure that the County’s financial transactions are recorded in a timely and accurate manner, with sufficient internal controls to safeguard the assets of the County. Provides direction in the development, implementation, management and reporting of the counties operating and capital budget. Manage the county wide grant administration. Supervise the preparation of financial statements, audit, and long term debt. Coordinates the preparation and monitoring of the County’s annual budget.

Bachelor degree in accounting with 2 years’ experience in a corporate or government accounting position. Certified Public Accountant preferred but not required. A pre-employment Drug Test and a Background Investigation will be required. Job descriptions and applications are available by contacting Human Resources at 719-738-3000 Ext 205 or email jobs@huerfano.us

Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on July 23, 2021. For all Huerfano County openings governmentjobs.com. Huerfano County is an equal opportunity employer. 27-2XU

Primero School District has an opportunity for a full time custodian. To apply go to the school website www.primeroschool.org click the “Employment” tab at the bottom of the page, then click “Employment Opportunities at Primero School District” to submit the application. Position is open until filled. For more information call 719-868-2715. 27-2XU

POSITION AVAILABLE FOR A NEW COOK. The cook at the Early Learning Center in Walsenburg is responsible for maintaining and operating the Early Learning Center kitchen, nutrition program, paperwork and a maintenance component within the center. Wage is based on experience. Candidates must pass a background check and may be subject to drug testing. Applicants may apply on Indeed.com look for South Central Council of Governments cook position, SCCOG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 27-2XU

Ditch Rider Needed. The Vermejo Conservancy District will be accepting applications for a Ditch Rider. The ditch riders’ main function is to regulate, measure and distribute irrigation water to the farms in the District under the supervision of the general manager. The ditch rider job requires daily physical activity, flexible work schedule including some weekends and holidays during irrigation season. Must have good driving record with current valid driver license (CDL is a plus). Experience operating heavy equipment such as loader, backhoe is also a plus. Pay rate depends on qualifications and experience applicable to this job. Benefits include paid sick and vacation days as well as 10 paid holidays annually. Applicants will be Subject to pre-employment drug screening at applicants’ expense and thereafter randomly at the companies’ expense. Applications accepted until the job is filled. Contact the district at PO Box 292, Maxwell, NM 87728 or 575-375-2381 for more information and to pick up an application. The Vermejo Conservancy District is an equal opportunity employer and prohibits unlawful discrimination in employment because of ethnic background, race, color, religion/creed, sex, sex orientation, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, age or disability. 26-2XU

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office seeks qualified applicants to establish an eligibility list for the position of Detention Deputy. Work involves processing and supervising detainees/inmates, operating the jail facility, and performing related duties. Candidates must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and a valid driver’s license. Testing includes, but is not limited to, a written test and assessment center. The expected duration of the testing process will not normally exceed four months. An eligibility list will be created based on the testing results. Once the list is certified, it will be in place for one year unless extended or revoked by the Sheriff. Prior to employment, candidates will complete a background investigation, polygraph examination, physical examination, drug screen, and psychological evaluation. Candidates not selected may reapply in the future. This position requires shift work, including weekends and holidays. Entry level positions begin at $4,004.00 per month with benefits. Please visit the Pueblo County website at http://county.pueblo.org/ to submit the required Sheriff’s Office application. All applications must be submitted online by Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 11:59 PM Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer-The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or provision of services. 26-3XU

Chaé Organics Cosmetics Manufacturing, currently has the following Full-Time positions available: Production Technician I (Day Shift), Production Technician I (Night Shift), Production Line Lead, Quality Control Technician, Sanitation Technician. Must have high degree of integrity, solid basic mathematical skills, good written and verbal communication skills, leadership skills, and have a high attention to detail. Experience is not necessary but must have a willingness to learn and solve problems. Must be able to lift 40lbs. Background check required. Pay varies by position and experience. Pick up application at front desk, 23300 US HWY 160 or apply online at www.chaemanufacturing.com . For more details call (719)695-5554. 26-2XU

COLFAX HELP WANTED

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title- INSTITUTIONAL COOK APPRENTIC VMDC. Pay Status- FLSA exempt. Reports to Colfax County Warden. Salary-$27,000. Date Close-June 9, 2021, 4pm. Position Summary: Under general direction of the Colfax County Warden, and the institutionallead cook, assists in preparing nutritional meals per special dietary needs and nutritional needs. Assists in maintenance and clean up of the kitchen area. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: A High School Diploma or GED. Experience as a kitchen cook, assisting the lead cook. Ability to receive and follow orders as set forth by the supervisor. (Lead Cook) Working conditions: Duties are performed primarily indoors in a temperature-controlled environment on an even surface. Primarily work surface is even dry floor. Works with Supervisor, and alone at times. Potential work hazards include a possibility of personal injury that may occur under working conditions in a kitchen facility or setting. SCREENING AND COMPLIANCE: The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following: Employee must successfully complete the post offer employment, background check and pre-employment drug screening, as well as a physical. Employee must comply with the Colfax County Safety Policy requirements. Employee must comply with the Personnel Ordinance and Guidelines of the County. Employee must comply with the Policies and Procedure of VMDC. Employee must possess a valid New Mexico Driver’s license and retain valid license while employed in this position. Please submit resume or application to County Human Resources Dept., if you are interested in applying for the positon to PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email bsamora@co.colfax.nm.us. or mgore@co. colfax.nm.us. Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 23-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title- INSTITUTIONAL LEAD COOK VMDC. Pay Status- FLSA exempt. Reports to Colfax County Warden. Salary-$45,000. Date Close-June 9, 2021, 4pm. Position Summary: under general direction of the Colfax County Warden, responsible for the management of kitchen empoyees, menus, dietary meals and operational functions of the Vigil Maldonado Dentention Center kitchen. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: A High School Diploma or GED, experience as an Institutional Lead Cook including one-year supervisory experience. Knowledge of budgets and purchasing experience. Working conditions: Duties are performed primarily indoors in a temperature-controlled environment on an even surface. Potential work hazards include a possibility of personal injury that may occur under working conditions in a kitchen facility or setting. SCREENING AND COMPLIANCE: The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following: Employee must successfully complete the post offer employment, background check and pre-employment drug screening, as well as a physical. Employee must comply with the Colfax County Safety Policy requirements. Employee must comply with the Personnel Ordinance and Guidelines of the County. Employee must comply with the Policies and Procedure of VMDC Employee must possess a valid New Mexico Driver’s license and retain valid license while employed in this position. Please submit resume or application to County HUMAN RESOURCES dEPT., if you are interested in applying for the positon to PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email bsamora@co.colfax.nm.us. or mgore@co. colfax.nm.us. Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 23-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting- job title: Systems Administrator. Pay Status FLSA exempt. Reports to Colfax County Manager.Salary-$45,000-51,568. Date Close-Open Until Filled. Position Summary: Maintain county information technology network, servers, and security systems. Collect IT usage stats, make recommendations for improving county IT systems and carry out routine configuration and install of IT solutions. Help with new user setup and manage backup, security, and authorization. Monitor internet and all county communications. Establish and implement county IT policies. Maintain and manage IT procurement and budget.

Minimum qualifications:

• A bachelor’s degree in CIS/CS/IT or related field.

• 5-8 years’ experience in IT management.

• Team Management.

•Vendor relationship management.

• Help desk management, ITIL Foundation certification a plus.

• Must have experience with Cisco Switches/ Sonic Points, Blackbox and MDM solutions.

• Knowledge of endpoint security management.

• Cybersecurity knowledge and implementation.

• Knowledge and management of next generation firewall.

• Experience with Windows Server 2008/Active Directory and newer.

• Knowledge of terminal servers/RDP.

• Knowledge of Microsoft 365 Administration, including Exchange and filtering services.

• Experience with Enterprise Antivirus/Malware Suites.

•Experience troubleshooting Microsoft, Linux, and Macintosh OS. Ability to adapt to diverse department CRM Software.

• Experience with RMM software

•Ability to utilize written manuals, guides, regulations, and other guidelines in meeting IT objectives.

• Ability to understand and comply with New Mexico State Procurement Code, and other rules, regulations, and policies applicable in the processing or completion of procurement functions.

• IT policy development

• Ability to manage multiple tasks with varying and overlapping deadlines.

• Ability to effectively produce timely results in a fast-paced environment

• Ability to communicate effectively with others. Working conditions: Essential job duties are performed in an office setting indoors in a climate-controlled environment. Primary work surface is even, dry, carpeted, or tiled floor. Works alone primarily, with or without directions. May work with a group at times or with a select team at times. Screening and compliance: The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following: Employee must successfully complete the post offer employment, background check and pre-employment drug screening, as well as a physical. The employee must continue with an on-going education. Employee must comply with the Colfax County Safety Policy requirements. Employee must comply with the Personnel Ordinance and Guidelines of the County.

Please submit resume or application to County HUMAN RESOURCES dEPT., if you are interested in applying for the positon to PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email bsamora@co.colfax.nm.us. Position open until filled. Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 20-TFN

Colfax county has the position available-Certified or Uncertified Deputy. Pay Status Non-Exempt. Reports to Sheriff and Under Sheriff. Salary Un-certified $29,994 Certified $43,362. Date Close Until position is filled. POSITION SUMMARY: Under general supervision of Sheriff, Undersheriff, or Sergeant of the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office, provides a wide range of working level professional law enforcement duties intended to secure a safe environment for county citizens, and to protect rights established by federal, state and local laws. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: A high school diploma or GED. Must be at least 21 years of age. WORKING CONDITIONS: Functions of the position are generally performed in a controlled environment. Many functions of the work post a high degree of hazard and uncertainty. Physical readiness and conditioning may be a condition of job retention. Various levels of mental application, i.e., memory for details, emotional stability, creative problem solving. Continuous use of motor skills. Occasional exposure to communicable diseases such as blood borne pathogens. Regular exposure to changing weather conditions and related hazards. Potential work hazards include possibility of personal injury from violent residents, or heavy exertion activities while restraining or pursuing residents. Required to be on call for emergencies. SCREENING AND COMPLIANCE:The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following: Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check, no felony, DWI or Domestic Violence Convictions. Must be able to pass a physical agility test. Employee must comply with the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County, and the County Sheriff’s Office. Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. Must be certified or certifiable through the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy as a peace officer. Please submit application and resume to County Manager’s Office if you are interested in applying for the position. Mail to County Manager’s Office, RE: Sheriff’s Office job posting, PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740 or email bsamora@co.colfax.nm.us or visit our website www.co.colfax.nm.us and find detailed job description and benefit package. COLFAX COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. 32-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title-Colfax DWI Compliance Officer. Pay Status-Contract, exempt. Reports to DWI Coordinator Salary: $30,000-$33,000. Open until filled. Po sition Summary: Under general direction of the DWI Coordinator, the prevention specialist will organize and participate in DWI public relations. Please visit our website for more information. You can submit resume or application to county human resources dept. if you are interested applying for the position, PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us or mgore@co.colfax.nm.us Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 27-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Job Posting. Job title-Systems Administrator. Pay Status-FLSA exempt. Reports to Colfax County Manager. Salary: $45,000-$51,568. Open until filled. For further information, including applications, visit our website at Colfax County, New Mexico. You can submit resume and/ or application to the Colfax County Human Resources Department., PO Box 1498, Raton, NM 87740, or email svaldez@co.colfax.nm.us or mgore@co.colfax.nm.us Colfax County is an equal opportunity employer 27-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Position Available for detention sergeant. Pay Status Non-Exempt. Reports to Detention Center Administrator. Salary $30,035.20-$31,304.00. Date of Close Until filled. Position Summary: Under general supervision of the Administrator of the Vigil Maldonado Detention Center of the Colfax County, provides a wide range of working level in detention center duties intended to secure a safe environment for inmates, co-workers and county citizens that visit the facility. Duties to include: 1. To oversee the efficient operation of the institution utilizing his/her knowledge of policies, procedures, and post assignment. 2. Conducts a daily review of each shift’s post assignment. 3. Accept duties and responsibilities in the absence of higher authority or when delegated in order to continue the normal and efficient operation of the institution. 4.Ensure that in the event of emergency, appropriate action be taken according to the situation, and within the guidelines of policies and procedures. 5. During Front Entrance non-manned hours, the Control Center Officer must notify the Shift Supervisor, Roving Officer, or available staff to clear custody, non-custody, staff or other authorized personnel entering the unit. a) Unwritten authorization to enter the facility will be at the discretion of the respective Administrator or Lieutenant. After hours will be at the discretion of the Shift Supervisor. b) During emergency conditions where immediate access/entrance to the facility is critical, the shift supervisor will verbally authorize unwritten authorization for entrance into the institution, which will be recorded in the Daily Shift Log. c) The shift supervisor will ensure that when a transport is occurring by an outside law enforcement agency, that following procedures will be initiated: (1) The Control Officer will verify the identification of law enforcement agents’ commission. (2)The Shift Supervisor will verify that the transport or court order documents are certified originals’, and the receiving agent will sign for receipt of the inmate. (3) The shift supervisor will notify Master Control that the inmate transported is authorized. (4) The Master Control shall notify the Shift Supervisor of all transport arrivals. (5) The Shift Supervisor is required to visual check all inmates departing the facility to ensure proper identification of the inmate(s). (6) The Shift supervisor will ensure that all transports are coordinated with the Lieutenant as per transfer sheet provided for such moves. Only qualified personnel should be assigned to a transport. (An inmate will not depart without an escape flier). (7) All notifications will be documented on the respective post logs and the Master Control Shift Log. 7) The Shift Supervisor shall be responsible for the following: a. Counsel subordinates regarding their work performance, building upon their strengths and developing plans of action to correct weaknesses. b. Any coordinate security concerns with other departments and cooperate with them to ensure compliance with Vigil Maldonado Standards. c. Develop working knowledge of inmate population; instruct subordinate staff in the importance of knowing the inmate population, and activities including housing units, restrictive housing. d. Monitor and evaluate Detention Officer’s work performance and continually train them in the philosophy of the facility and institutional goals and objectives, using acceptable detention practices. e. Complete and discuss employee development criteria evaluation, noting strengths and weaknesses. f. Investigate unusual incidents involving staff and inmates, which occur during his/her tour of duty and submit accurate and complete reports utilizing good investigative techniques in a timely manner by the end of his/her tour of duty. (1). The shift supervisor will initiate investigations of alleged breaches of conduct of personnel under their supervision when a suspected infraction is observed or a complaint is received. (2) Supervisors who fail to initiate investigation or take appropriate action when infractions are observed/reported to them shall be subject to disciplinary action. (3) When the shift Supervisor has completed his investigation, he/she shall submit a report, along with additional documentation or evidence, to the Lieutenant for review. 8) Any unauthorized vehicles reported on the perimeter shall be investigated by the Shift Supervisor. 9) Participate as a member of facility committee (s) when assigned by the Lieutenant or Administrator. 10) Oversee, supervise and inspect for institutional safety, sanitation and activities including housing units, support areas and perimeter posts. 11) Outer perimeter post inspections. 12) The Shift Supervisor will conduct a physical/visual inspection of the perimeter for signs of breaches on an hourly basis a) In the event that a breach of the perimeter barrier is identified/suspected the Shift Supervisor will ensure that adequate response is initiated and dispatched to the affected area. If deemed appropriate, the Shift Supervisor will order a single person to stand guard at breach point. 13) Review and recommended updates in all security policies, procedures, post orders and ensure his/her familiarization with such. 14) Attend meetings conducted by the Lieutenant and record pertinent information.MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:  A high school diploma or GED. Must be at least 21 years of age. 2 years as a Correctional or Detention Officer WORKING CONDITIONS: Functions of the position are generally performed in a controlled environment. Many functions of the work post a high degree of hazard and uncertainty. Required to work weekends, holidays and any on call requests. SCREENING AND COMPLIANCE: The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following: Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen. Employee must comply with complete the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County. Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. PLEASE SUBMIT APPLICATION AND RESUME TO BSAMORA@CO.COLFAX.NM.US COLFAX COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. 46-TFN

COLFAX COUNTY Position available Detention Correctional Officer – Male or Female. Pay status, non-exempt. Reports to Detention CenterAdministrator. Salary Depends on experience. Open until filled. Position Summary: Under general supervision of Administrator of the Vigil Maldonado Detention Center of the Colfax County, provides a wide range of working level in detention center duties intended to secure a safe environment for inmates, co-workers and county citizens that visit the facility. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:•A high school diploma or GED.•Must be at least 21 years of age. Working conditions: Functions of the position are generally performed in a controlled environment. Many functions of the work post a high degree of hazard and uncertainty. Required to work weekends, holidays and any on call requests. SCREENING AND COMPLIANCE:•The offer of this Colfax County Position requires compliance with the following:•Employee must successfully complete employment drug screen and background check.•Must be able to pass a physical agility test.•Employee must comply with complete the personnel ordinance and guidelines of the County.•Employee must possess a valid New Mexico driver’s license by employment date and retain a valid license while employed in this position. Please submit application and resume to County Manager’s office if you are interested in applying for the position. The deadline will remain open until filled. Email to bsamora@co. colfax. nm.us, or visit our website www.co.colfax. nm.us. Colfax County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 30-TFN

WANTED

Wanted: reloading supplies-bullets, primers, dyes, brass, presses, unopened powder, etc. Please call 719-989-7056. 25-8XP

PETS

Free to caring, responsible homes. Adult Cats and Kittens. Affectionate, Social, Healthy, House trained, neutered. If interested, call: 719-766-6184. Please leave a message.12-TFN

La Veta pass Kennels. Has spacious outdoor kennels covered. Includes out side play area. Including inside kennels for small dogs. Day boarding available. Call 719-470-9079. 8156 US Hwy 160. 19-TFN

DOG & CAT GROOMING – 49 years of dog grooming experience. Call or text Lisa at 719-989-3300 for an appointment. La Veta. 36-TFN

BOARDING KENNELS – Rio Cucharas Veterinary Clinic has indoor/outdoor facilities, a play yard and is climate controlled for your fur baby. 22540 US 160, Walsenburg. Call 719-738-1427. 21-TFN

FOR SALE

3/4” road base, 1/2” rock, pea gravel, decorative boulders, also river rock. Backhoe, road grader and dump truck services. Call 719-214-6982 or 719-948-7927. 13-TFN

Tires for sale: 4 Continental Cross Contact LTX Sport, 245/50 R20 102H BSW. Only 5000 miles. $300 each new. All four for bargain price of $250. Call 719-890-0314 27-2XP

FOR LEASE

Charming log cabin located in La Veta beside the Cuchara river. Approximately 500sf consisting of separate bathroom, kitchen and living area. Conveniently located one block from town center. Suitable for one to two residents. No smoking or pets. $575 a month, water and electricity provided. One year lease. Move in expense is first, and last and $575 damage deposit. Please reply to rejiii@centurylink.net for more information. 26-2XP

Residential properties for rent starting at $600 per month. Studio apartments, 1-bedroom apartments, 2-bedroom apartments, 1- and 2-bedroom houses. Some pets accepted at some locations. Please call and let us know what you need.

719-738-3827 – Bill 5-TFN

­

ESTATE SALE

Dye Estate/Moving Tag Sale. 120 East Ryus Street, La Veta, Co. Saturday July 10 (8AM-5PM) and Sunday July 11 (8AM-2PM) Sale conducted by Jim Hoobler Auctions (719-989-1530) Antique Oak Secretary desk/glass cabinet, Antique clocks, radio, clock parts, Wood Ornate file cabinet, Spice cabinet, 42” Oak table/4 chairs, Electric recliner chair, Corner wood TV cabinet, 50” TV, Wood picnic table, Apartment refrigerator, Two air compressors, String trimmer on wheels, Delta Disc/belt sander, Troy-Bilt pressure washer, Craftman 17” rear tiller, Ladders, Chop saw, 2” gas water pump, Tile cutter, Lots of hand tools, Sander, Jig saw, Electric impact, Trim saw, Polisher, Air impact tools, Wooden Ammo Boxes, Stihl D41 Farm Boss chainsaw, Gas Powered Posthole digger, Wheelbarrow, Lots of fishing poles, ATV ramps, Shop Vac, 21” gas lawn mower. Lots of good quality tools and furniture on this tag sale. Everything must go. Terms: Cash or check.27-1XP

YARD SALE

YARD SALE Neighbors having yard sale on Friday and Saturday from 7am-2pm 320 W 1st St La Veta. Clothes, Furniture, knicknacks, misc. 27-1XP

BIDS

Request for Bids. South Central Council of Governments is seeking bids from Licensed Contractors to construct an 892 square foot addition to our administration building at 625 N. Polk, Walsenburg, CO. The addition will house a commercial kitchen, so the successful applicant must be able and willing to coordinated construction with the installers of commercial kitchen equipment. For more information and blueprints contact Donna Torres in Trinidad at 719-845-1133 or Dorothy Martinez in Walsenburg at 719-738-2205. 27-2XU